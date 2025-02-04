The Daily Acca: Championship action features in this 11/2 shot

Oxford's unbeaten run to come to an end

QPR to get back on track

Atalanta to book their place in the semis

Burnley were held to another goalless draw at the weekend, which was their third out of four in the league. A home fixture against Oxford should enable them to put another win on the board though, even if the visitors are on an unbeaten run of their own.

The U's head north having gone nine Championship matches without a loss - winning five and drawing four. Their last three on the road were all draws though, and Preston, Plymouth and Stoke are not on the same level as the Clarets. When they went to Elland Road in December, they were beaten 4-0.

The hosts need to start scoring more goals, but a clean sheet looks like a strong possibility here, so one goal should be enough to get the job done.

Blackburn returned to winning ways with a morale boosting 2-1 success against local rivals, Preston on Friday, but I am still sceptical about their ability to back that up, and QPR's home results have been pretty good lately.

A surprising 0-2 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday when they were last in action at Loftus Road brought to an end a five match winning streak in front of their own fans, and they had been scoring plenty of goals during that time too.

Rovers have tended to blow hot and cold following a strong start to the campaign, and it's just one point from the last 12 available on their travels.

Atalanta have only lifted the Coppa Italia once in their history, and that was all the way back in 1963. Given how their season is going and the fact that they have a favourable quarter-final draw, they look like a solid contender to win their second this season.

Bologna are in seventh place in Serie A, and they have done surprisingly well given the departures they had during the summer. They are currently unbeaten in seven in all competitions, but they could only finish 28th in the Champions League, and Atalanta are enjoying a fine campaign, despite a couple of poor results of late.

Recommended Bet Back Burnley, QPR & Atalanta all to Win SBK 11/2



