The Daily Acca: A 10/1 odds boost from the Championship

Sky Blues to take an away point

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Millwall v Coventry @ 21/10 - KO 15:00 BST

Coventry are flying in the Championship this season, but that is largely down to their 100% home record.

Away from home it's been one win and two defeats, and this afternoon they travel to a Millwall side that are unbeaten in four in all competitions.

The Lions are in 15th, with just one win to their name in the league. Four of their seven have ended all square, however, and that includes their two latest outings.

Another defeat for Blackpool

Bet 2: Back Middlesbrough @ 4/5 - KO 15:00 BST

Blackpool are third from bottom after seven games at this new level, and while they pulled off a shock victory over Fulham last weekend, they were beaten 3-0 at home by Huddersfield in the week.

The Boro ended a run of four without a win against Forest on Wednesday, and it also ended the reign of Chris Hughton as Nottingham Forest.

I expect Neil Warnock's men to get the job done at the Riverside today, as the Seasiders just aren't quite Championship class.

Rangers to bounce back from first loss

Bet 3: Back QPR @ 4/5 - KO 15:00 BST

QPR are up in seventh place in the table, having taken a dozen points from their opening seven fixtures.

They were beaten 2-1 at Bournemouth in the week, but that can be forgiven. Prior to that they had gone unbeaten this year - racking up an impressive 15 goals in the league.

The Robins are unbeaten in three, but their last two were home draws against Preston and Luton. They have managed just eight goals this term, and they could find themselves outgunned this afternoon.

