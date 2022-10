Barca top, Real Madrid second in La Liga

Both teams unbeaten in the Spanish top flight

Barcelona have shown frailty in Europe

Real Madrid 2.3211/8 v Barcelona 3.211/5; The Draw 3.7511/4

Sunday 16 October, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV

Back Real Madrid win after Barcelona's Euro results

It's El Clasico on Sunday, with the fixture between Spain's two biggest clubs being perfectly set up.

The reigning La Liga and Champions League holders Real Madrid are only second in the table, despite an unbeaten start to their domestic league campaign (P8 W7 D1). Barcelona are also unbeaten, with an identical record and lead Madrid thanks to a superior goal difference.

So the result of this match could have a big impact on the title race, with there already being a five point gap between these sides and third placed Athletic Bilbao.

It's Real Madrid that have home advantage, but that didn't count for much last season, with Barca winning this fixture 4-0 at the Bernabeu.

There have been quite a few changes for Barcelona since then, most notably the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker saved Barca's blushes in midweek, with two late goals to help his side scrape a 3-3 home draw with Inter. Lewandowski now has 14 goals in twelve games across all competitions.

Though that point kept Barcelona in contention for qualification for the last-16 of the Champions League, it now seems unlikely, with Xavi's team needing Inter to implode, to stand any realistic chance. Their results in the Champions League put their La Liga position into context.

The majority of Barcelona's opponents in La Liga occupy positions in the bottom half of the table. In games against top opposition such as Inter and Bayern Munich in the Champions League, they have yet to win (P3 D1 L2), losing both away games.

In contrast, Real Madrid have beaten two of the current top five, with one of those wins coming in their derby against Atletico.

They haven't shown anything like their best form, neither domestically or in Europe, but they have won their matches regardless, aside from a recent home draw against Osasuna and Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Shakhtar.

Carlo Ancelotti has been expertly shuffling the pack of a squad that contains many talented veterans, alongside some new hopes. We can expect to see his strongest side against Barcelona, with Karim Benzema back in the fold after injury.

Barcelona have had chances to prove themselves against the best this season and failed them, so we have to back Real Madrid to take the points here at odds of 2.3211/8. Vinicius Jnr looks value to score at 2.95, having found the net in four of Madrid's five home games.

For a Bet Builder, you could combine the Brazilian to score alongside a goal from Lewandowski, at odds of 5.95.

Back Real Madrid to beat Barcelona @ 2.32

Other La Liga Bets For The Weekend

Aside from El Clasico, the fixture that catches the eye is the one between third placed Athletic Bilbao hosting an Atletico Madrid side in fourth, on Saturday. Bilbao are a more exciting side under Ernesto Valverde, than has been the case in recent seasons, but this one still promises to be tight. A bet on the draw at 3.412/5 seems likely to at least provide some trading potential.

Back Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid to draw @ 3.4

Before El Clasico, Real Sociedad travel to Celta Vigo. Sociedad's 3-0 win at Sheriff in midweek, was their sixth consecutive win, which includes a 1-0 victory over Villarreal last weekend.

The sixth placed side look far too big at 2.982/1 to win at a mid-table Celta Vigo team, while Brais Mendez remains curiously large at 5.04/1 to score. We correctly picked him out to score last weekend and he's netted in each of his last four La Liga appearances.