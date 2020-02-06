Lionel Messi Betting: Superstar 2/1 to join Man City following Barca fall-out

Manchester City have been installed as the 2/1 favourite in the Lionel Messi Next Permanent Club market after it emerged that the Barcelona star could possibly move on a free transfer at the end of the current season.

The 32-year-old's future was thrown into doubt earlier this week when he responded angrily in an Instagram post to Barca sporting director Eric Abidal's criticism of some of the players' work rate under former head coach Ernesto Valverde.

Messi, who played alongside Abidal for six seasons up until 2013, accused his former teammate of 'dirtying' the players and urged him to give names.

Headline new causes president to act

The rift quickly became headline news and resulted in Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu arranging a meeting with Abidal to determine his exact reasons for saying what he did. Abidal is reportedly a close friend of Valverde who was sacked last month and replaced by new boss Quique Setien.

Messi's current contract runs out in the summer of 2021 but includes a clause that allows him to leave for free at the end of the current season.

And although that clause has been public knowledge for some time now, events of this week indicate that Barcelona's greatest every player might finally be thinking of leaving his boyhood club for a fresh new challenge at the highest level.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has played both alongside and under current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and might just welcome a move to the Premier League where he'd also team up with fellow Argentine international Sergio Aguero.

The latest reports emerging from Spain on Thursday night are that Abidal and Messi have sorted out their differences - something Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov hoped they would do in his latest column, available to read on Friday morning - though as we've seen time and time again, such public fall-outs can often result in at least one party leaving the club.

Should it be Messi that departs the Camp Nou then Juventus - and a dream team-up with Cristiano Ronaldo - can be backed at 3/1 to be his next permanent club, while a move home to Argentina (any Argentinian club) can be backed at the same price.

A reunion with good friend and former Barca star Neymar is available to back at 6/1 (PSG).

Lionel Messi Next Permanent Club

- 2/1 Man City

- 3/1 Juventus

- 3/1 Any Argentinian Club

- 6/1 PSG

- 20/1 BAR

*odds correct as of 9pm, Thursday 6 February