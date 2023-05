Barcelona have won title

Real and Atletico Madrid battling for second

Sevilla face derby after Europa League success

Barcelona can celebrate title with a win

Barcelona's home match against Real Sociedad on Saturday night is set to be overshadowed by their title celebrations.

Xavi's team have brought the title back to the Camp Nou for the first time since 2019. They clinched the league last week with a 4-2 win at local rivals Espanyol. Barca now find themselves with less to play for than their opponents, who are fighting to cling onto fourth place.

With Sociedad more motivated and unbeaten in five (W3 D2), Barcelona are a relatively big price.

Back Atletico to bounce back

Atletico Madrid suffered a shock defeat last weekend and will now be looking to bounce back against Osasuna.

Diego Simeone's team have been the form side in LaLiga over the past few months, but lost 1-0 at relegated Elche last weekend. That surprise result saw Atletico slip from second spot, back down to third.

Now they face an Osasuna side that have lost three of their last four away games. Back the hosts to rediscover their form.

Hosts have more motivation than Madrid

Real Madrid have to recover from a double dose of disappointment when they travel to Valencia on Sunday evening.

Last weekend they lost their LaLiga title to Barcelona and then in midweek, they were thrashed in the Champions League semi-final by Manchester City. Like Barca, they don't have much left to play for now and they are a big price against a Valencia side fighting against relegation.

Valencia have won three of their last five (D1 L1) and have risen to 14th in the table, but remain only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Back goals in competitive derby

Sunday's LaLiga action concludes with the Seville derby, as Sevilla host Betis.

It has been a memorable week for Sevilla, who beat Juventus on Thursday to reach the Europa League final. They have now only lost one of their last twelve games across all competitions (W8 D3) and are up to tenth in the table.

Betis are sixth. Their Champions League hopes faded amidst some inconsistent results, but they have beaten Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano in their last two games. Sevilla are in the better form, but could be spent after Thursday.