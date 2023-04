Real Madrid thrash Barcelona in the Copa del Rey

Benzema scores consecutive hat-tricks

Atletico Madrid unbeaten in eleven league games

Real Madrid 1.574/7 v Villarreal 6.411/2; The Draw 4.77/2

Saturday 8 April, 20:00

Real Madrid gave themselves a massive confidence boost this week, ahead of their home match with Villarreal.

Going into the second-leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final 1-0 down against title rivals Barcelona, Carlo Ancelotti's team pulled off a shock 4-0 victory at the Camp Nou. This followed a 6-0 home win against Real Valladolid last weekend, with Karim Benzema scoring hat-tricks in both games.

Villarreal have won their last two league games, beating Osasuna and Real Sociedad. Given the form of the visitors, it might be best to avoid the result and simply back Benzema to carry on his scoring streak at 1.8810/11.

Valencia can pull clear

Almeria 3.185/40 v Valencia 2.546/4; The Draw 3.3512/5

Sunday 9 April, 17:30

It's a relegation six-pointer on Sunday, with 19th placed Almeria and 17th positioned Valencia, only separated by goal difference.

As a promoted side, Almeria are very much expected to be in such a position. They are without a win in four, but have drawn their last two (L2). In contrast, it would be perceived as a disaster if Valencia went down.

There are signs that Ruben Baraja can keep them up. They are unbeaten in three home games since he took charge (W2 D1) and though Valencia have lost their three away matches, they have faced Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in their last two games. Back Valencia draw no bet at 1.774/5.

Atletico form will continue

Rayo Vallecano 4.84/1 v Atletico Madrid 1.9110/11; The Draw 3.613/5

Sunday 9 April, 20:00

Atletico Madrid will be hoping to continue their fine form when they travel to Rayo Vallecano.

Diego Simeone's side are now unbeaten in eleven league games (W8 D3). They have won each of their last four outings, beating fifth placed Betis 1-0 last weekend, to create a comfortable nine point cushion between the teams. Third in the table, Atletico are now only five points behind their local rivals Real Madrid.

Vallecano are without a win in seven, though they have drawn five of those (L2). In their current form, we have to back Atletico to inflict another defeat and odds of 1.9110/11 are chunky enough to simply go for an away victory.

Barca will return to winning ways

Barcelona 1.321/3 v Girona 11.521/2; The Draw 6.25/1

Monday 10 April, 20:00

Barcelona host a Catalan derby on Monday night, when they will be expected to claim three points against Girona.

Being defeated 4-0 by Real Madrid and knocked out of the Copa del Rey will have stung, but it at least focuses Barca's task. Going into this weekend with a twelve point advantage over Madrid, they have eleven matches in which to secure the LaLiga title. This looks like a guaranteed three points, with Xavi's team having not lost at home in the league this season (P13 W11 D2).

Girona are in a relatively safe mid-table position, having won in another local grudge match last weekend, when they beat Espanyol. This is a much bigger challenge and you can back Barcelona to win to nil at 2.1511/10, which has landed in three of their last four LaLiga outings.