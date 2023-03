Leaders Barcelona travel to Bilbao

Mallorca 3.65 v Real Sociedad 2.526/4; The Draw 2.9215/8

Sunday 12 March, 13:00

Real Sociedad prepare to make the trip to Mallorca, with their place in the top four looking increasingly precarious.

Imanol Alguacil's team lost 2-0 at Roma in midweek, which means that they have only won one of their last eight games across all competitions (D3 L4). That includes their last three LaLiga matches (D2 L1), drawing 0-0 at home to Cadiz last weekend, which leaves them in fourth place, three points ahead of Betis.

Mallorca have lost their last two league games and are tenth in the table, but beat Real Madrid at home as recently as February. Let's go for a low scoring game, with the 0-0 half-time score and 'No' in both teams to score, available as at 2.47/5.

Back under 0.5 first-half goals between Mallorca and Real Sociedad and 'No' in both teams to score @ 2.4

Expect goals in derby game

Sevilla 1.715/7 v Almeria 6.05/1; The Draw 3.9

Sunday 12 March, 15:15

There's an Andalusian derby on Sunday, when Sevilla play host to Almeria.

The two sides are both fighting against relegation, with only goal difference separating 17th placed Sevilla and Almeria in 18th. Sevilla continue to excel in Europe, beating Fenerbahce 2-0 on Thursday, but are without a win in three league games (D1 L2), losing 6-1 at Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Almeria have lost four of their last five (W1), but improbably, their one victory came against the LaLiga leaders Barcelona, so a shock can't be ruled out. Sevilla's last three league games have seen both teams score and you can get odds of 1.8910/11 for that bet to land again.

Back both Sevilla and Almeria to score @ 1.89

Betis represent value

Villarreal 2.021/1 v Betis 3.953/1; The Draw 3.814/5

Sunday 12 March, 17:30

Later on Sunday, sixth placed Villarreal host a Betis team that are knocking on the door of the top four.

Betis are fifth and only three points behind Real Sociedad. The visitors were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United on Thursday, but are in fine form in LaLiga. Unbeaten in four (W3 D1), they drew 0-0 with Real Madrid last weekend.

Villarreal also played in Europe in midweek, drawing 1-1 at Anderlecht. They have won their last two league games, but face much tougher opposition in Betis, who look real value to avoid defeat at 1.910/11 in the Double Chance market.

Back Betis double chance against Villarreal @ 1.9

Barca will win again

Athletic Bilbao 3.7511/4 v Barcelona 2.245/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Sunday 12 March, 20:00

Sunday's action concludes with the LaLiga leaders Barcelona travelling to Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona have a nine point lead at the top of the table, though that could be reduced when Real Madrid play on Saturday. Out of Europe, Barca are free to concentrate on their domestic ambitions. They beat Valencia 1-0 in the league last weekend, after winning the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid a few days before.

El Clasico will take place again in LaLiga last weekend, so Barcelona will not want their lead reduced, before a fixture that could well decide who wins the title. Athletic Bilbao are without a win in four (D1 L3), so back an away victory and under 3.5 goals with a Bet Builder at 2.6313/8.