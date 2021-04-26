La Liga Title Odds: Barcelona favourites to win thrilling race

Barcelona are 1.4740/85 to win La Liga even though just three points separate first and fourth place in one of the most thrilling title races ever.

Atletico 4.47/2 currently sit top, two points ahead of Real Madrid 5.85/1 and third-placed Barca. The crucial factor, however, is that Lionel Messi and co. have a game in hand.

If they Barcelona beat Granada on Thursday then Ronald Koeman's men will be a point clear with five games left to play for everyone.

Could 899/1 Sevilla seal shock title win?

The biggest story of all could be fourth-placed Sevilla who are three points off top spot and in to 26.025/1 for the title having being matched at 900.00899/1.





They have been on an excellent domestic run but they will have to play Real Madrid on 9 May. Their manager Julen Lopetegui would love to beat the defending champions after they sacked him three seasons ago.

Barcelona, meanwhile, play Atletico the same weekend in a match that could a long way towards settling the title race. Atletico won the reverse fixture in the Spanish capital and a victory at Camp Nou could be a decisive blow for their hopes of winning their first La Liga title since 2014.

In the intervening years the Spanish title has been passed between Barca (four wins) and Real Madrid (two). It has been won by one of the big two in 16 of the 20 seasons this century.

Will Madrid be distracted by Champions League?

Real Madrid will play Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday and their domestic rivals will hope that the distraction will hinder Zinedine's Zidane's players in the title race.

With both Real and Barca in transition, this season was seen at the outset as the one when the stranglehold of the big two could be broken.

Both clubs are still very much in the race but as the hurtle towards the finish line there are still four teams who could be crowned champions.