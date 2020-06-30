La Liga Tips: Valencia should not be favourites against solid Bilbao

Bilbao can make a point

Valencia [2.5] v Athletic Bilbao [3.4]; The Draw [3.2]

Wednesday 1 July, 18:30

Valencia had hopes of qualifying for the Champions League when the season resumed, but now find themselves in eighth, only one place and a single position above their opponents Athletic Bilbao.

Los Che have only won one of their five games since the restart (D1 L3), continuing a poor run of form in 2020. Across all competitions, Valencia have only won six from 20 matches (D4 L10), losing on Sunday to in-form Villarreal.

Athletic Bilbao also promise to be tough opponents. They are coping very well with La Liga's hectic schedule, with their only post-lockdown defeat coming away at Barcelona, when they conceded a single late goal (P5 W2 D2 L1).

After that loss, Athletic bounced back with a 3-1 win at home against Mallorca on Saturday. A place in next season's Europa League through La Liga is not beyond them, while Bilbao may have another chance to qualify when they finally play in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad, though that may depend on a legal dispute against UEFA, with the clubs determined to wait to play the final when fans are allowed back in stadiums.

Valencia may have home advantage, but it's hard to see why they're favourites in their current form. Atletico have drawn two of their last three away games and another draw is [3.2].

Low scoring game ahead

Alaves [2.56] v Granada [3.4]; The Draw [3.1]

Wednesday 1 July, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Neither side are in reliable form. Alaves have lost each of their last three and their 90th minute penalty against Atletico Madrid in their 2-1 defeat on Saturday, was their only goal of those games.

Granada are without a win in four (D2 L2). With neither side scoring many goals, under 1.5 is worth taking a chance on at [2.56].

Villarreal big price to carry on winning

Real Betis [2.92] v Villarreal [2.56]; The Draw [3.6]

Wednesday 1 July, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Since the season restarted, only Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are ahead of Villarreal in the form table (P5 W4 D1). Now up to fifth in La Liga, they are three points behind Sevilla and what would be a surprise qualification for the Champions League.

With Betis losing three of their five games (W1 D1), including a 4-2 loss to Levante on Sunday, Villarreal's price is tempting. Back them to win at [2.56].

Both teams in good form

Valladolid [2.5] v Levante [3.2]; The Draw [3.3]

Wednesday 1 July, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Levante's win over Real Betis sees them in a position where they can target a top-half finish. They've been impressive since the restart, only losing to Atletico Madrid and taking points from the likes of Valencia and Sevilla.

Valladolid have also only lost to Atletico in their last five matches (W1 D3). This looks set to be a competitive match and both teams to score is [1.96].