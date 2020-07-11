La Liga Tips: Sevilla will take huge step towards Champions League

Sevilla to grab narrow in

Sevilla [1.44] v Mallorca [8.6]; The Draw [5.1]

Sunday 12 July, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Sunday's headline La Liga game features two sides at opposite ends of the table, that are both desperate for a win.

A victory for Sevilla against Mallorca would essentially guarantee their qualification for next season's Champions League. Mallorca have put themselves within touching distance of safety and need more points to make that a reality.

Sevilla have the home advantage and have hit form. Unbeaten since the season resumed (P8 W4 D4), they were initially drawing too many games, but have now won their last three. On Thursday they faced a tough away match at Athletic Bilbao and went a goal down, but fought back to win 2-1.

If Sevilla win again, then they would only need a point to secure a top four finish. Julen Lopetegui could then start to prepare for the culmination of Sevilla's Europa League campaign, which begins in August.

Mallorca's 2-0 win against Levante in midweek saw them move to within three points of safety. They are now unbeaten in their last three home games (W2 D1), but having not won any of their four away matches post-lockdown, getting a result at Sevilla seems a big ask.

The best hope for Mallorca would seem to try defend and play for a draw. Any Sevilla win could therefore be a narrow one and you can back a home victory and under 2.5 goals at [3.8].

Cautiously back visitors

Espanyol [3.6] v Eibar [2.3]; The Draw [3.3]

Sunday 12 July, 13:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Eibar are one of the sides at risk of being caught by Mallorca, who they currently lead by four points.

With Espanyol already relegated, the visitors certainly have more motivation. Yet with Eibar currently without a win in three (D1 L2) and Espanyol actually playing quite well in defeat to Barcelona, it might be best to be cautious. Go with Eibar in the Draw No Bet market at [1.66].

Levante have strong home record

Levante [3.8] v Athletic Bilbao [2.22]; The Draw [3.4]

Sunday 12 July, 16:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Levante and Bilbao both lost in midweek, but were previously in good form.

Bilbao are rightful favourites, but their price looks a little short. In their last seven home games, Levante have only lost once (W3 D3) and the draw could be the value bet at [3.4].

Play it safe with unreliable Valencia

Leganes [3.4] v Valencia [2.4]; The Draw [3.3]

Sunday 12 July, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Valencia finally got back to winning ways on Tuesday, when a late goal from Lee Kang-In secured them a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid and ended a run of four games without a victory (D1 L3).

Leganes still have a slim hope of survival and are showing some fight, having taken four points from their last two games. This casts some doubt on Valencia at this price and again it's best to play it safe at [1.66] in the Draw No Bet market.