La Liga Tips: Sevilla will be competitive against weary Real Madrid

Atletico must regain focus

Sunday 17 April, 15:15

It's been a tough week for Atletico Madrid, who were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

Having lost the first-leg against Manchester City 1-0, Atletico were restricted to a home 0-0 draw in the return leg on Wednesday night. It was a bad tempered match that saw Felipe sent off and all sorts of ill-discipline from Atletico's players, which carried on after the game into the tunnel.

With seven games of the La Liga season remaining, it's now time for Atletico to regain focus. They have only one thing to play for, which is to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League. They lost 1-0 at Mallorca in their last league outing, which along with Wednesday's result, means that they have failed to score in their last three games.

Espanyol could make for tricky opposition. They have only lost one of their last five games (W3 D1), with all seeing a maximum of two goals. With Atletico struggling to score themselves, under 2.5 goals looks the value at 1.991/1.

Sevilla take on tired league leaders

Sunday 17 April, 20:00

The undoubted highlight of this round of La Liga fixtures is Sevilla's match against Real Madrid.

Just a few weeks ago, this game seemed likely to be a title decider. Instead, Sevilla's lack of consistency has seen them slide from second to third and Madrid able to open up a twelve point lead over the only team to have really pushed them in the title race this season.

If Sevilla were to win this one and reduce the gap between the teams to nine points, then there would be a slight possibility of Real being overtaken, though Barcelona would arguably be the more likely team to achieve this, as they hold a game in hand. Sevilla won 4-2 at home to Granada last weekend, ending a run of four league games without a win (D3 L1).

Sevilla have had time to recover since that win, while Madrid were in action in midweek, losing on the night to Chelsea at home after extra time, but ultimately winning 5-4 on aggregate to reach the Champions League semi-finals. Carlo Ancelotti may well have to rotate his team and we could see a competitive game as a result. Both teams to score is 1.875/6.

Barca look to bounce back

Monday 18 April, 20:00

While their rivals experienced a high in Europe this week, Barcelona suffered an embarrassing result.

After picking up a credible 1-1 away draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, they capitulated in the second-leg at the Camp Nou. Barca found themselves 3-0 down at home and though they produced a late rally it was not enough and they lost 3-2 on the night.

Barcelona were favourites to win the competition, following their rapid improvement in form under Xavi. It was a puzzling result, as they've been remarkably consistent in La Liga, where they are unbeaten in 15 games (W11 D4).

Cadiz are 18th and fighting valiantly to stay up, gaining some useful home wins of late. Though Barca should win, Cadiz have plenty to play for and should contribute to this match. A Barcelona win, over 3.5 goals and goals in both halves, can be combined as a Bet Builder at 2.77/4.