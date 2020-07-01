To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

La Liga Tips: Real Madrid will rise to Getafe challenge

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
Will Zinedine Zidane guide Real Madrid past Getafe?
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Getafe are back in the hunt for the top four, but Dan Fitch thinks Real Madrid will be too strong, as he previews Thursday's La Liga matches.

"Zinedine Zidane’s side have won all five of their games since the season returned, conceding only two goals along the way."

Back Real Madrid to beat Getafe half-time/full-time at [2.1]

Madrid can beat revitalised Getafe

Real Madrid [1.41] v Getafe [10.0]; The Draw [5.0]
Thursday 2 July, 21:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

With six games of the La Liga season remaining, Real Madrid face one of their toughest remaining tests when they host Getafe.

The visitors have not been in great form post-lockdown, but picked up their first win on Monday, when they overcame Real Sociedad (P5 W1 D3 L1). A brace from Mata gave Getafe a 2-1 win and reignited their Champions League qualification hopes.

Fourth place now looks like a three-way battle between Sevilla, Getafe in fifth and sixth placed Villarreal, with only three points between the teams at the time of writing. Getafe's win against Sociedad has certainly given them an extra dose of motivation, for their match against the nearby giants.

Not that Real are struggling for motivation themselves. A 1-0 win at Espanyol on Sunday saw them move two points clear of Barcelona. Zinedine Zidane's side have won all five of their games since the season returned, conceding only two goals along the way.

The game against Getafe is one of two challenging fixtures for Real this week, with a trip to Athletic Bilbao to come on Sunday. Madrid's penultimate game is against Villarreal, so there is still plenty of opportunities for Barcelona to make up lost ground.

So far they have looked extremely focused. Zidane has done a great job in rotating his squad and keeping players fresh, with the exception of a few undroppable players such as Karim Benzema, who had been especially influential. Benzema's back-heel to set up Casemiro's winner against Espanyol, was his latest moment of inspiration.

That goal came on the brink of half-time and you can back Real Madrid to win half-time/full-time again at [2.1]. Another riskier but more lucrative option, is a Real Madrid win and both teams to score at [3.4], with Getafe both scoring and conceding in each of their last three games.

Form teams will both score

Eibar [2.4] v Osasuna [3.4]; The Draw [3.2]
Thursday 2 July, 18:30
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Eibar are now unbeaten in four (W2 D2). They've won the two most recent of those games, after claiming a 2-1 victory against Granada on Sunday that gave Eibar a nine point cushion over the relegation zone.

Osasuna have also won their last two games, with Enric Gallengo scoring a last-gasp winner in a 2-1 win over Leganes on Saturday. With the two teams finding some form, both teams to score looks big at [2.0].

Low scoring match between strugglers

Real Sociedad [1.95] v Espanyol [4.7]; The Draw [3.5]
Thursday 2 July, 18:30
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

It's hard to think of a team whose season was more impacted by the lockdown than Real Sociedad. Fourth in La Liga when the season resumed, they are now down to seventh having picked up just one point (P5 D1 L4).

Rock bottom Espanyol, don't look like likely to cause an upset though. They've lost their last three and are ten points from safety. With the result in doubt and both teams struggling to score, under 2.5 goals seems like the safe bet at [1.72].

Dan Fitch 2019/20 Season P/L

Staked: 692.00 pts
Returned: 667.73 pts
P/L: -24.77 pts

Recommended bets

Back Real Madrid to beat Getafe half-time/full-time at [2.1]
Back both Eibar and Osasuna to score at [2.0]
Back under 2.5 goals between Real Sociedad and Espanyol at [1.72]

Spanish La Liga: Eibar v Osasuna (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Thursday 2 July, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Spanish La Liga: Sociedad v Espanyol (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Thursday 2 July, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Spanish La Liga: Real Madrid v Getafe (Half Time/Full Time)

Show Hide

Thursday 2 July, 9.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Real Madrid/Real Madrid
Real Madrid/Draw
Real Madrid/Getafe
Draw/Real Madrid
Draw/Draw
Draw/Getafe
Getafe/Real Madrid
Getafe/Draw
Getafe/Getafe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Dan Fitch,

More Spanish Football

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles