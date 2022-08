Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti's return to the Bernabeu could have hardly gone any better. The La Liga title was won at a canter, Real lifted the Super Cup and of course his side also triumphed in the UEFA Champions League, despite having just about as tough a draw as possible.

Real Madrid are the 2.35/4 favourites to retain their crown and that could prove to be decent value. With any defending champions you have to evaluate whether there's any reason why they should be weaker.

Ordinarily, the Club World Cup would serve as something of a distraction for a Champions League holder, but the change in format in the competition means that Madrid don't have to worry about that this season.

When two of your key players are of the age of Luka Modric (36) and Karim Benzema (34), a drop in their standards is another rational concern, but both were so spectacularly good last season that this doesn't seem likely.

In the case of Madrid's midfield the old stagers such as Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos have been given some youthful competition in the form of January signing Eduardo Camavinga and summer recruit Aurelien Tchouameni.

It's been a relatively quiet summer in the transfer market for the club, with Antonio Rudiger the only other signing, aside from Tchouameni. The plan was to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, but the progress last season of Vinicius Jnr and to a lesser extent Rodrygo, suggests that Madrid's attack could be stronger than last season, even without the Frenchman.

Barcelona

Barca made huge strides after Xavi was appointed last season, climbing the league to finish in an improbable second position. They have subsequently revolutionised their squad over the summer, adding some quality players like Jules Kounde, Raphinia and Robert Lewandowski, who could make a massive difference to their title chances.

On the face of it there should be a lot of positivity about Barcelona, but the shambolic nature of their finances, gives reason for concern.

With days before the start of the season, they still need to cut their spending to be able to register their new signings, all the time while trying to force players out of the club, that they reportedly still owe money to.

It all seems pretty chaotic and even if Barca do manage to register their new signings, they will surely take time to adapt. The 2.56/4 on offer for Barcelona to win LaLiga looks far too short, even though Xavi's new look team are the most realistic challengers to Real.

Best of the Rest

Atletico Madrid are the third favourites at 7.06/1 to regain the title that they won as recently as the 2020-21 season. The big issue that Diego Simeone needs to solve is restoring the team's defensive solidity.

Last season Atletico conceded 43 league goals, which was the most since the 2011-12 season when they finished fifth.

After a quiet summer in the transfer market, it's hard to see Atletico doing much other than consolidating and finishing third again. So who will join them in the top four? Sevilla did so last season, in a disappointing finish after challenging for the title for much of the campaign.

Sevilla have lost their central defenders Kounde and Diego Carlos over the summer, so they may too have their defensive issues and another title challenge is unlikely as the odds of 70.069/1 suggest.

Local rivals Betis are also being written off at 100.099/1, but having strengthened a squad that came within five points of a Champions League spot last season and won the Coap del Rey, there's no reason why they shouldn't go one better and finish in the top four.

Villarreal are more fancied than both at 40.039/1 to win La Liga. Last season's Champions League semi-finalists are another strong contender in a top four race which could be more competitive than the title battle, but the value looks to be with Betis.