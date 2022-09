Both teams to score overpriced

Osasuna 1.8810/11 v Getafe 5.59/2; The Draw 3.412/5

Sunday 18 September, 13:00

It's been a bright start to the season for Osasuna, who go into the weekend in fourth place in the La Liga table.

Osasuna have won four of their five games, with their only defeat coming away at third placed Betis. Since Jagoba Arrasate's team won promotion in 2019, they have enjoyed three consecutive mid-table finishes, so it will be interesting to see how long they are able to stick within the European qualifying positions.

Getafe are 18th in La Liga, but did pick up their first win last weekend, when they beat Real Sociedad 2-1. As much as the form favours the hosts, they still have a lot to prove. Both teams to score looks way too big at 2.427/5, with Getafe getting on the scoresheet in both of their two away games.

Sevilla games have been delivering goals

Villarreal 1.748/11 v Sevilla 5.59/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Sunday 18 September, 15:15

Two contenders for a Champions League spot meet later on Sunday when Villarreal host Sevilla.

Sevilla have finished fourth in each of the last three seasons, but their start to this campaign suggests that they will have a struggle to qualify for the Champions League again. They won their first game in La Liga last weekend with a 3-2 victory at Espanyol. This was followed with a midweek 0-0 away draw at Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Villarreal suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend when they lost 1-0 at Betis. They bounced back in the Europa Conference League with a 2-1 win at Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Again, the match result market looks risky, with Sevilla capable of more than they've been showing. Back over 2.5 goals at 1.9420/21, which has landed in four of Sevilla's last five games.

Betis will win again

Betis 1.794/5 v Girona 5.39/2; The Draw 3.711/4

Sunday 18 September, 17:30

Third placed Betis will be looking to continue their fine start to the season when they take on Girona.

The only defeat suffered by Manuel Pellegrini's team was a 2-1 away loss at Real Madrid. Since beating Villarreal last weekend, Betis have won again, defeating Ludogorets 3-2 in the Europa League.

Pellegrini rotated somewhat, so his side should be fresh for 8th placed Girona. It's been a positive start for the promoted club, but they could suffer their third defeat of the season in this one. A Betis win and under 3.5 goals is 2.1411/10.

Real Madrid value to continue winning ways

Atletico Madrid 3.211/5 v Real Madrid 2.427/5; The Draw 3.55

Sunday 18 September, 20:00

Sunday's La Liga action concludes with the Madrid derby, as Atletico clash with the La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

The visitors have won all eight of their games this season. Those victories haven't always been that convincing, as was the case in midweek, when they needed two late goals to beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Atletico saw an unbeaten run of four games (W3 D1) come to an end, when they were defeated 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen in their Champions League tie. With Atletico in erratic form and having conceded in all three of their home games, Real look value to win at 2.427/5, with a safer option of Real Madrid double chance and both teams to score, available at 2.1411/10.