La Liga Tips: Real Madrid will be pushed by Granada

Granada can test Madrid

Granada [7.6] v Real Madrid [1.51]; The Draw [4.5]

Monday 13 July, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid's relentless pursuit of the La Liga title continues on Monday night when they travel to Granada.

Since the season restarted, Madrid have won eight consecutive matches. The latest victory, a 2-0 win at home against Alaves on Friday night, saw them extend their lead over Barcelona to four points, with just three games of the season remaining.

At the most, Madrid need two more victories to win their first title since 2016-17. Both Real and Barca will play two of their three games away from home, with Zinedine Zidane's side arguably having the toughest set of fixtures.

Granada are ninth, are in good form and have plenty to play for. Only three points behind sixth placed Getafe, Europa League qualification is a possibility after their thrilling 3-2 win at Real Sociedad on Friday.

Diego Martinez's side are now unbeaten in three (W2 D1) and have saved some of their best performances since the season resumed, for teams that were expected to beat them. Whatever happens in their remaining games, it's been a fine return to the top flight for the club that were only promoted last season.

Real Madrid have kept five clean sheets in a row, but that run has to end eventually and Granada have scored at least two goals in each of their last four games. Granada look like they will provide a test, though we have to assume Real will prevail. Back a Madrid victory and both teams to score at [3.3].

Alaves sinking towards drop zone

Alaves [3.6] v Getafe [2.52]; The Draw [2.92]

Monday 13 July, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Getafe's 3-1 home defeat to Villarreal on Wednesday, officially ended their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Their form has been very poor since the restart, winning only one of their eight games (D4 L3).

They will hope that they can get back to winning ways against an Alaves side that have lost each of their last six. Alaves are now in grave danger of relegation and at this inflated price it's worth taking a chance on Getafe's class telling at [2.52].

Yellow Submarine will sink Sociedad

Villarreal [2.42] v Real Sociedad [3.1]; The Draw [3.6]

Monday 13 July, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Villarreal brushed off the disappointment of their recent defeat by Barcelona, when they defeated Getafe. It was a continuation of their impressive post-lockdown form, with Barca being the only side to beat them in eight matches (W6 D1).

Real Sociedad have only won one of their eight games (D2 L5). Given the form of the two sides, their odds look far too close and Villarreal represent good value at [2.42] to win.