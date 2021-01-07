La Liga Tips: Messi good price to score again for Barcelona

Another home clean sheet for Atletico

Atletico Madrid 1.574/7 v Athletic Bilbao 8.415/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Saturday 9 January, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

The top three in La Liga are all in action on Saturday, with the leaders Atletico Madrid starting the sequence of games when they host Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico need to bounce back with a win, having suffered a shock defeat in the Copa del Rey On Wednesday. Despite fielding a strong team, Atletico lost 1-0 at third-tier Cornella. It was a rare setback in what has been a very successful season.

Diego Simeone made headlines in the aftermath of the defeat, having suggested that he might not still be at the club next year. Were that to be true, then he might well bow out with another title. Atletico have only lost once in La Liga this season (P15 W12 D2 L1) and are two points ahead of second placed Real Madrid, with two games in hand. Since losing their sole game to Madrid back in December, Atletico have won four straight league matches.

Athletic Bilbao lost 3-2 at home to Barcelona in midweek, which saw them continue their erratic form. They have not won consecutive games this term and are without a win from their last six away trips (D3 L3). Atletico have only conceded two goals in eight home games in La Liga and you can back them to win to nil at 2.111/10.

Messi scores first goals of 2021

Granada 7.26/1 v Barcelona 1.51/2; The Draw 5.14/1

Saturday 9 January, 17:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Over the past couple of seasons Barcelona have been reliable at home and fragile on the road. Suddenly the reverse is true.

The 3-2 win at Bilbao in midweek saw Barcelona claim their third successive away win in La Liga. Yet they have drawn their last two matches at home, dropping points against Valencia and Elche.

Those have been the only points dropped over the past seven La Liga games (W5 D2). Barcelona have moved up to third, seven points ahead of seventh placed Granada, who hold a game in hand. This should be a good test of Barcelona's progress on the road, with Granada only losing once at home in La Liga this season (P8 W5 D2 L1).

It's hard to trust Barcelona's away form, especially against decent opposition such as Granada. Ignore the result and back Lionel Messi to score at 1.784/5. The legendary forward scored twice against Bilbao, taking his tally for the season to twelve in 20 games.

Low scoring win for Real Madrid

Osasuna 7.87/1 v Real Madrid 1.51/2; The Draw 4.77/2

Saturday 9 January, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Saturday's La Liga action concludes with Real Madrid's trip to Osasuna.

The defending champions found themselves surprised in their last away match, when they could only draw 1-1 at Elche. That saw Atletico open up a two point lead, which they can further extend as they have two games in hand on Real.

With Atletico having such an advantage, Real cannot afford such slip ups. They recovered with a 2-0 win at home to Celta Vigo over the weekend, extending their unbeaten run to seven games (W6 D1).

Osasuna are 19th in La Liga and without a win in ten (D4 L6), with their last three matches ending in draws. Real Madrid have seen under three goals in each of their last three games and you can back them to win and under 2.5 goals at 4.03/1.