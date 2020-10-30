La Liga Tips: Leaders Sociedad to end weekend on top

Narrow win for Atletico against defensively strong hosts

Osasuna 9/25.5 v Atletico Madrid 5/61.86; The Draw 12/53.4

Saturday 31 October, 17:30

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

Only a point separates Osasuna and Atletico Madrid as the two teams prepare to meet on Saturday.

Osasuna are seventh in La Liga and unbeaten in their last three games (W2 D1). They've not conceded a goal in that run but now their defence receives its sternest test of the season.

Atletico are the only side still unbeaten in La Liga (P5 W3 D2). Currently fifth, they are only three points behind Real Sociedad, on whom they have two games in hand. With Real Madrid and Barcelona showing signs of inconsistency, there is a chance for Atletico to challenge for the title this season, as long as they can curb their habit of drawing.

At odds of 5/61.86, Atletico look good value to win. Osasuna's defensive record suggests that any win will be narrow and another option is an away victory and under 2.5 goals at 12/53.4.

Barca can win but may concede

Alaves 6/17.2 v Barcelona 1/21.49; The Draw 4/14.9

Saturday 31 October, 20:00

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

Barcelona dare not claim fewer than three points when they travel to Alaves on Sunday.

Their 3-1 defeat at home in El Clasico last week has left Barca in 12th place in La Liga (P5 W2 D1 L2). They bounced back to beat Juventus 2-0 in the Champions League in midweek but Ronald Koeman's team are now without a win from their last three domestic games.

Away form has long been an issue for Barcelona and they lost their last La Liga game on the road at Getafe. Though they beat Juventus on Wednesday, the Catalans' defending was not always impressive, with Alvaro Morata having three goals disallowed.

After a poor start to the season, Alaves have won two of their last three games (L1) and have risen to 15th. They've scored in four of their six La Liga games and, with Barcelona so often looking open, it's worth taking a chance on the away win and both teams to score at 2/13.0.

La Liga leaders unbeaten at home

Celta Vigo 11/53.2 v Real Sociedad 6/42.52; The Draw 12/53.4

Sunday 1 November, 15:00

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

The current La Liga leaders Real Sociedad may well have lost their position as frontrunners by the time they travel to Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Sociedad can be overtaken by both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, who both play on Saturday, while Granada and Villarreal are both within touching distance and play on Sunday. It's fair to say then that a draw will not be looked at as a good result for the visitors.

On Thursday they lost 1-0 at home in the Europa League to Napoli, ending a run of four straight wins, of which three came in La Liga. Against a side more used to competing in the Champions League in recent years, that's no disgrace. Both of the two defeats Sociedad have tasted this season have come at home, with the side unbeaten in four on the road (W3 D1).

Having started the season with a three match unbeaten run (W2 D1), Celta Vigo undid that good work by losing their next three, albeit against strong opposition. Last weekend they drew 1-1 at Levante and are now 17th. Barcelona and Atletico have both travelled to Celta Vigo and won this season, so this is a yardstick for Sociedad. If you want to play it cautiously, Sociedad are 8/111.73 in the draw no bet market. Alternatively, be bold and back them to win at 6/42.52.