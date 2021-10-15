La Liga Tips: La Real and Rayo to keep up pressure in Gameweek 9

Levante to deny Getafe a new manager bounce

Levante v Getafe

Saturday, 17:30

The two remaining winless sides meet at Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday, and Infogol's model gives a narrow edge to the home side. Getafe picked up their first point before the international break, but it wasn't enough to save Michel, who has been replaced by Quique Sánchez Flores. Two red cards put paid to their chances in this fixture last season and they're expected to draw a blank once more.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 13.0012/1

La Real to end gameweek top of the table

Real Sociedad v Mallorca

Saturday, 20:00

Real Sociedad go into Saturday's game in a three-way tie for top spot, and a victory over Mallorca can help put the pressure on their rivals from Madrid who both have a week off. Imanol Alguacil's side are yet to concede a league goal at Anoeta this term, and Infogol's model expects them to find it easy to break down a Mallorca defence for whom the wheels have begun to come off defensively away from home.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 10.5019/2

Rayo to keep up impressive home form

Rayo Vallecano v Elche

Sunday, 13:00

Three home games have brought three victories for Rayo Vallecano, and they're in with a great chance of making it four from four as they play host to an Elche side averaging 1.65 xGA on the road. The last league meeting between these sides came in the Segunda División in March 2020, but a lot has changed since then and the hosts will hope Radamel Falcao can make it three straight home games on the scoresheet.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 9.008/1

Sevilla to get back to winning ways on the road

Celta Vigo v Sevilla

Sunday, 15:15

Sevilla can count themselves extremely unfortunate to have suffered defeat at Granada last time out, with Rubén Rochina scoring from the hosts' only shot, but they have a chance to set things right against a Celta side who haven't been quite as poor as their 16th place in the table suggests. Last season's meeting at Balaídos ended 4-3 to the visitors, and Infogol's model favours another away win - albeit perhaps not quite as high-scoring a contest.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 11.5021/2

Villarreal to clinch third straight home win

Villarreal v Osasuna

Sunday, 17:30

A home xGA return of just 0.77 per game has served Villarreal well this term, and Unai Emery's team will feel more than capable of a third victory on the spin at La Cerámica after seeing off Elche and Real Betis. While Osasuna won their last game on the road, they did so while giving up a worrying number of chances to hosts Mallorca, and a repeat of that defensive performance is unlikely to bring a similar result.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 2-0 @ 8.808/1

Barça to climb out of recent funk by beating Valencia

Barcelona v Valencia

Sunday, 20:00

Back-to-back defeats will worry Barcelona, especially given their failure to score against either Benfica or Atlético Madrid, but Ronald Koeman's side have been far better at home than on the road this term. They were held by Valencia last season, with the visitors good value for their two goals, but Infogol's model expects the Catalan club to be more comfortable this time around despite sitting level on points with their opponents.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Over

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 3-0 @ 13.0012/1

Alavés to fail in quest for back-to-back home wins

Alavés v Betis

Monday, 18:00

Alavés will feel they can put up a good fight against anyone at Mendizorrotza after beating Atlético Madrid last time out, but Infogol expects them to come up short against Betis. The visitors are averaging 1.65 xGF per game this season, one of the best returns in the league, and have had no trouble creating chances on the road whether domestically or in the Europa League.

BTTS? No Over/Under 2.5? Under

Correct Score Prediction - Back the 0-2 @ 11.5021/2

Espanyol to continue home resurgence

Espanyol v Cádiz

Monday, 20:00

Espanyol's victory over Real Madrid before the international break was an attention-grabbing result, and it gives Vicente Moreno's side an opportunity to win three successive home games in La Liga for the first time since November 2018. Opponents Cádiz are winless in their last three matches, with just one victory all season, and the home side are expected to claim a victory which could end up lifting them into the top half of the table.