Sevilla make managerial change

Saturday 8 October, 17:30

Sevilla go into their match with Athletic Bilbao this weekend with a familiar face as their new manager.

Julen Lopetegeui was sacked on Wednesday night after Sevilla's 4-1 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. He has been replaced by Jorge Sampaoli, who guided Sevilla to a fourth place finish in the 2016-17 season, before leaving to take over as manager of Argentina.

Currently 17th in La Liga, Sevilla can clearly do better, but this looks like a tough assignment for Sampaoli, with the club having let a lot of talent leave in the summer. This is also a tough match for the Argentina to begin his latest reign, with Bilbao third in La Liga. Under the circumstances, ignore the result and go for over 2.5 goals at 2.226/5, which has easily landed in each of Bilbao's last three games.

Real Madrid keep conceding

Saturday 8 October, 20:00

La Liga's Saturday fixtures conclude with Real Madrid making the short trip to Getafe.

Madrid have slipped down to second place in La Liga, after their 1-1 home draw against Osasuna last weekend, which saw Karim Benzema miss a penalty. They bounced back in midweek with a 2-1 win at home to Shakhtar in the Champions League.

Getafe's form has improved of late, with wins over Real Sociedad and Osasuna, but they still lost 3-2 at home to Real Valladolid last weekend and are 14th in the table. Both teams to score has occurred in all of Madrid's seven La Liga games and can be combined with an away win at 3.55.

Brais Mendez value to score

Sunday 8 October, 17:30

Seventh placed Real Sociedad host a Villarreal side just a point behind them in eighth place on Sunday evening.

Both teams will feel that they should be doing better. As mentioned, Sociedad recently lost to Getafe, which was an annoying setback in an otherwise good start to the season (P7 W4 D1 L1). Villarreal's only defeat came away at Betis (P7 W3 D3 L1), but they have drawn games against Getafe, Sevilla and Cadiz, so they should have at least a couple of extra wins in the bank.

With Villarreal drawing each of their last two league outings, the stalemate could be the value at 3.412/5. Another option is backing Sociedad's Brais Mendez to add to his tally of five goals in nine games, as he looks overpriced to do so at 9/2 on the Sportsbook.

Barca can remain on top of La Liga

Sunday 8 October, 20:00

Barcelona will be looking to beat Celta Vigo on Sunday night and remain on top of La Liga.

Last weekend they won 1-0 at Mallorca, to take advantage of Real Madrid's dropped points. The two rivals are level on points with identical records after seven games (W6 D1), but it's Barca that have the superior goal difference. Though Barca have won each of their last six La Liga games, they have lost away at Bayern Munich and Inter in their last two Champions League matches, so Xavi's team clearly still have room for improvement.

Celta Vigo are 11th in La Liga and have suffered big defeats against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia this season. You can back a Barcelona win, over 2.5 goals and Robert Lewandowski to score at 2.0811/10.