La Liga Tips: Griezmann finally finding form for Barca

Madrid could concede again

Huesca v Real Madrid

Saturday 6 February, 15:15

Saturday 6 February, 15:15

Real Madrid have hit another poor run of form and need to pull themselves out of it when they visit Huesca on Saturday.

The defending La Liga title holders have had rough patches at various points this season and have always been able to turn things around. Real's 2-1 defeat at home to Levante last weekend, means that they have only won one of their last five games (D1 L3) across all competitions, which included an embarrassing Copa del Rey exit to Alcoyano.

Madrid were down to ten-men after just nine minutes against Levante when Eder Militao was sent off, but they had previously dropped points in draws against Elche and Osasuna in recent games. This has left them ten points behind the leaders Atletico and also slip into third behind Barcelona on goal difference.

Huesca won 3-1 at Real Valladolid last week, but as they remain bottom of La Liga, we have to expect that Madrid will win this one. With Real Madrid having conceded in each of their last four games, an away win and both teams to score is worth taking a chance on at 3.39/4.

Griezmann inspires cup comeback

Real Betis v Barcelona

Sunday 7 February, 20:00

Sunday 7 February, 20:00

With Real Madrid faltering, it is now Barcelona that look best placed to push Atletico Madrid in the title race.

Barca won 2-1 at home against Athletic Bilbao last weekend, which extended their unbeaten run in La Liga to ten games (W8 D2). In midweek they progressed to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, with a last-gasp comeback. Barcelona were 2-0 down with just two minutes of the game remaining, only to take the match into extra time and eventually win 5-2.

Antoine Griezmann scored two goals and set up two more against Granada. His career at Barcelona has largely been underwhelming since the Frenchman signed from Atletico, but this is the best spell of form that he's produced since arriving at the club. Griezmann has scored seven goals and assisted six across all competitions in 2021, giving him more goal involvements than any other player in Spain this year.

Betis were knocked out of the cup by Atletic Bilbao in midweek, but are unbeaten in five in La Liga (W3 D2). With a Barcelona victory perhaps not as assured as their form and odds might indicate, it might make sense to back Griezmann to add to his goal tally at 2.56/4.

More goals for Atletico

Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo

Monday 8 February, 20:00

Monday 8 February, 20:00

At the halfway point of their La Liga campaign, Atletico Madrid could scarcely be faring better.

With 50 points after 19 games (W16 D2 L1), Atletico are on course to equal the record 100 point totals set by Real Madrid in 2011-12 and Barcelona in 2012-13. That would be a remarkable achievement, given that this Atletico squad is far from as star-studded as those that set that joint record.

Last weekend Atletico won 4-2 at Cadiz. This continued their recent trend of conceding, with the opposition having scored in each of the last three games against them, but with Luis Suarez in fine form, it hardly matters. Suarez scored a brace, leaving him as La Liga's top scorer with 14 goals in 16 appearances this season.

Atletico are available at a surprisingly big price, with Celta coming into this match without a win in six (D2 L4). An Atletico win and over 2.5 goals is 2.8815/8 and has landed in each of their last three games.