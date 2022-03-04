La Liga Tips: Goals will flow when Betis face Atletico Madrid

Leaders will beat top four contenders

Real Madrid 1.664/6 v Real Sociedad 5.85/1; The Draw 4.216/5

Saturday 5 March, 20:00

The La Liga leaders Real Madrid have a tough home match on Saturday when they host Real Sociedad.

While Madrid are looking to keep Sevilla at bay in the title race, Sociedad are very much in the thick of the race for Champions League qualification. The hosts are unbeaten in their last six La Liga games (W4 D2), while the visitors have won their last two games since their surprise 4-0 defeat at local rivals Athletic Bilbao.

Though sixth placed Sociedad are only two points off third place, their away form does not inspire confidence in their ability to qualify for the Champions League. A midweek win at Mallorca was their first league win on the road, after a run of five games without a victory (D2 L3), in which they only scored one goal.

When Sociedad have stepped up recently against decent opposition, they've lost to both Betis and Athletic Bilbao by a 4-0 scoreline. With Sociedad struggling to score on the road, back Madrid to win to nil at 2.89/5.

Barca revival will continue

Elche 8.415/2 v Barcelona 1.444/9; The Draw 5.14/1

Sunday 6 March, 15:15

Barcelona are not just winning games under Xavi, but playing with style, also.

Xavi's side have now scored four goals in each of their last three games. When you consider that those victories have come away at Valencia and Napoli, before beating Athletic Bilbao at home last weekend, it's an impressive run against good quality opposition.

Now come Elche, who though only thirteenth in the table, are another side that will test Barcelona's progress. Elche are unbeaten in their last five league games at home (W4 D1) and recently caused a shock with a 2-2 draw at Real Madrid.

Despite that record, we have to expect Barcelona's winning run to continue. A Barca win and over 2.5 goals is 2.35/4, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is 2.0811/10 to score, despite having found the net five times in his last three games.

Betis are scoring freely

Betis 3.39/4 v Atletico Madrid 2.486/4; The Draw 3.259/4

Sunday 6 March, 20:00

The weekend La Liga action concludes with a clash between two top four contenders, when Betis take on Atletico Madrid.

Betis are currently third in the table, but they are only a point ahead of Atletico in fifth place. Manuel Pellegrini's team suffered a disappointment last weekend, when they lost 2-1 in their derby match against Sevilla, but they bounced back in midweek. A 1-1 draw at home to Ray Vallecano gave them a 3-2 aggregate victory and booked their spot in the Copa del Rey final.

Atletico have been inconsistent all season, but are currently on a three match unbeaten run (W2 D1). The two victories both came in La Liga, with Atletico beating Celta Vigo 2-0 last weekend.

This promises to be an entertaining game that could go either way. Only Real Madrid have scored more league goals than Betis this season and with Atletico conceding more goals than in previous seasons, over 2.5 goals looks generously priced at 2.01/1.