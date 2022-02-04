La Liga Tips: Go for goals when Barcelona clash with Atletico Madrid

Goals guaranteed when Valencia played

Valencia 3.02/1 v Real Sociedad 2.6213/8; The Draw 3.412/5

Sunday 6 February, 13:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Tenth placed Valencia host a Real Sociedad side in sixth, with five points currently between the teams.

There's only seven points separating Valencia from a top four spot, with 16 games remaining, so European football is still very much a possibility for Valencia next season. That would of course, depend on Valencia's form improving, as they'be not won any of their last four La Liga games (D1 L3), albeit against strong opposition.

Valencia did beat Cadiz 2-1 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, in a game in which the on-loan Bryan Gil impressed on his debut. Real Sociedad were also in cup action during midweek and were thrashed 4-0 at home by Betis, ending a five match unbeaten run (W3 D2).

This is a tough one to predict, with Sociedad in the better form, but having just experienced a humbling defeat. One pattern that does stand out is that Valencia's last eight league games have seen both teams score, making the 1.865/6 on offer decent value.

Expect goals to flow as giants clash

Barcelona 2.47/5 v Atletico Madrid 3.259/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Sunday 6 February, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Victory in this match could see Barcelona move ahead of Atletico and into the top four.

Atletico are currently fourth, with Barcelona just a place and a point behind them. With both teams out of the Copa del Rey, they will come into this crucial clash fresh.

Barcelona have strived to improve their options during the January window. Having made the early signing of Ferran Torres, they've added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore on loan. Atletico also made some signings, adding utility man Daniel Wass from Valencia and the Lille left-back Reinildo Mandava.

Neither team was in consistent form before the international break, so this one could go either way. Atletico are no longer the defensively reliably team that they once were, with five of their last seven games producing at least three goals. Over 2.5 goals is 2.1211/10.

Betis in form and available at big price

Betis 2.56/4 v Villarreal 3.02/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Sunday 6 February, 17:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Betis are in brilliant form and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they host Villarreal.

Manuel Pellegrini's team have not lost in six games (W5 D1) and have scored four goals in each of their last three matches. That includes the aforementioned win away at Real Sociedad in midweek. Juanmi scored a brace in that match, taking his tally for the season to 16 goals in 26 games.

The former Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been signed by Villarreal on-loan from Spurs, Villarreal could certainly do with an influx of creativity, with the Yellow Submarine having looked predictable at times this season. They have only won one of their last four games (D1 L2).

With Betis playing so well, their price looks like an opportunity. You can back Betis cautiously in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 1.84/5.