La Liga Tips: Expect goals in competitive Seville derby

Atletico will continue to hold their nerve

It's been a big week for Atletico Madrid, who have come through two challenging games, while maintaining a healthy lead at the top of La Liga.

Last weekend Atletico came close to beating their arch rivals Real Madrid, only to concede a late equaliser and draw 1-1. Luis Suarez scored Atletico's opening goal, which was set up by Kieran Trippier, who returned to action after his ten-week suspension and gave an impressive performance.

On Wednesday, Atletico came from behind to beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1. Suarez was once again on target, as he scored the winning goal from the penalty spot, to take his tally to 18 goals in La Liga this season. The victory saw Atletico establish a six-point lead over second placed Barcelona, with both teams having played 26 games.

It looks like Atletico are over their recent difficult period, just in time for the second-leg of their Champions League tie against Chelsea next week. They should go into that match off the back of a victory over Getafe, who have lost six of their last eight games (W1 D1). Back Atletico to win at 1.991/1.

Competitive derby will see goals

Sunday's fixtures end with an intriguing Seville derby in which Sevilla and Betis find themselves in contrasting form.

Though fourth in La Liga, it's Sevilla that come into this game with a poor run of results behind them. They are now without a win in four games (D1 L3), losing 2-1 at Elche last weekend and then going out of the Champions League in midweek, after a 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund, saw them lose 5-4 on aggregate.

The result against Dortmund should at least inspire some confidence, with Julen Lopetegui's side having come back from being two goals down to force a draw. Confidence should not be an issue for Betis, who have only lost one of their last ten league games (W7 D2), of which they have won each of their last four. With Betis now in sixth place, only six points currently separate the city rivals, though Sevilla do have a game in hand.

Sevilla seem too short given the respective form. With the hosts having conceded at least two goals in each of their last four games, both teams to score seems a safe bet at 1.9720/21.

Barca will keep it clean

Like Sevilla, second placed Barcelona also went out of the Champions League this week, but it might well work out in their favour.

After being thrashed 4-1 at home in the first-leg of their last-16 tie with PSG, Barca restored some confidence with a 1-1 draw in the away leg on Wednesday. Lionel Messi scored a sensational long-range effort, before missing a penalty which could have really put the pressure on PSG.

Yet with Barca in the Copa del Rey final and having put themselves in with a fighting chance of winning the title, a lengthier run in Europe would have perhaps been a distraction that would work against them seizing more attainable goals.

Barcelona should keep the pressure on Atletico with another win here, against rock bottom Huesca. Prior to the match with PSG they had not conceded in four games and you can back Barca to win to nil at 2.01/1.