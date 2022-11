Fourth placed Betis take on struggling Sevilla in derby

Atletico dumped out of Europe

Real Madrid in action on Monday

Atletico can concentrate on La Liga

Atletico Madrid 1.4840/85 v Espanyol 9.08/1; The Draw 4.67/2

Sunday 6 November, 13:00

Live on LaLigaTV

Having suffered European heartbreak in midweek, Atletico Madrid need to bounce back against Espanyol.

Diego Simeone's side lost 2-1 at Porto on Tuesday, leaving them bottom of their Champions League group. To look at the situation positively, Atletico can now fully concentrate on their La Liga campaign at a time when their rivals will be hampered by European commitments. There is already talk of Simeone trimming the squad in January, ahead of a rebuild.

Atletico have only won one of their last five (D2 L2), but Espanyol have only won one of their last eight (D4 L3). With neither side convincing, go for both teams to score at 2.3211/8, which has landed in each of Atletico's last five games.

Back both Atletico Madrid and Espanyol to score @ 2.32

Another low scoring game for Sociedad

Real Sociedad 2.01/1 v Valencia 4.57/2; The Draw 3.55/2

Sunday 6 November, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV

Real Sociedad face Valencia later on Sunday and they are another club needing a win, having lost three of their last four games (W1).

Despite being beaten 1-0 by Manchester United in midweek, Sociedad still topped their Europa League group. More worrying is the fact that Sociedad have lost their last two La Liga games, failing to score in defeats against Valladolid and Real Betis.

Sociedad remain in touch in fifth place, while Valencia are tenth. The visitors have also lost their last two league games, so this is another game where neither side can be backed with much certainty. Under 2.5 goals is 1.784/5 and has landed in each of Sociedad's last five matches.

Back under 2.5 goals between Real Sociedad and Valencia @ 1.78

Play safe with Seville derby bet

Betis 2.26/5 v Sevilla 3.814/5; The Draw 3.45

Sunday 6 November, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

The main event on Sunday night is the Seville derby which sees Betis hosting Sevilla.

It's Betis that have been faring better this season, with the side fourth in La Liga. Sevilla have had to sack Julen Lopetegui after a poor start and are 18th in the table. It's been a mixed start for Lopetegui's replacement Jorge Sampaoli (P8 W2 D3 L3). Three of the defeats have come in the last four games, but as their opponents included Real Madrid and Manchester City, there's no need for concern yet.

Betis have won each of their last three games, winning 2-0 at Sociedad in their last La Liga outing. The hosts are decent value to win, but as it would be no surprise if Sevilla managed to grab a draw, play it safe and go for a Bet Builder double of Betis double chance and both teams to score, at the same price of 2.26/5.

Back Betis double chance against Sevilla and both teams to score @ 2.2

Vallecano can make life tough for Real Madrid

Rayo Vallecano 5.69/2 v Real Madrid 1.684/6; The Draw 4.216/5

Monday 7 November, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

The La Liga leaders Real Madrid travel to Real Vallecano on Monday night and they might have some ground to make up.

With Barcelona in action on Saturday, Real Madrid could well have slipped down to second place by the time they take on Vallecano. There have been signs of fatigue at Madrid of late, with Carlo Ancelotti's side losing their first game of the season against RB Leipzig and then drawing at home in their last La Liga match against Girona, but they recovered to beat Celtic 5-1 on Wednesday.

Vallecano are unbeaten in four (W2 D2), which includes an away win at Sevilla last week and a recent draw at Atletico. We have to assume that Real Madrid's class will tell, especially as they may need a win to return top, but it is unlikely to be plain sailing. An away victory and both teams to score is priced at 3.412/5.