La Liga Tips: Betis can cause Atletico more problems

Valencia could bring Sociedad back down to earth

Valencia 3.613/5 v Real Sociedad 2.245/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Sunday 11 April, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

What a week it's been for Real Sociedad. Last weekend they won the Copa del Rey, defeating their arch rivals Athletic Bilbao.

The final was postponed from last season, such was the desire from both clubs for their fans to be there to witness the occasion. Bilbao will now be pleased that none of their supporters had to attend, having lost the final 1-0 to a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty, before the sides met again in midweek in La Liga.

It looked as if Bilbao would extract some revenge when they took an 85th minute lead on Wednesday, but Roberto Lopez's goal four minutes later, earned Sociedad a home point. This left Sociedad fifth in the table, eight points behind fourth placed Sevilla, with nine games remaining.

Valencia are down in twelfth, having lost to Cadiz last weekend. It's their away form that's holding Valencia back, with the side now unbeaten in six at home, winning the last four (D2). With Sociedad having not won in their last three away games (D2 L1) and potentially fatigued from midweek, the draw looks big at 3.55/2.

Betis won't make it easy for Atletico

Real Betis 3.412/5 v Atletico Madrid 2.486/4; The Draw 3.211/5

Sunday 11 April, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

With El Clasico taking place on Saturday, Atletico must win when they travel to Real Betis.

If there's a winner in El Clasico, then Atletico will lose their lead at the top of La Liga, which they've held since November. At one point Atletico seemed certainties to win the title as Barca and Real Madrid struggled, but gradually they have closed the gap as Diego Simeone's side have faltered.

With both Barcelona and Real Madrid having been in the ascendency for some weeks and enjoying long unbeaten runs, it could perhaps do Atletico good to see one of their title rivals defeated in El Clasico. Whatever happens, they need to put together a run of form themselves, as their 1-0 defeat at Sevilla last weekend has blown the title race wide open.

Betis do not seem ideal opponents. They have only lost one of their last seven games (W5 D1) and with Betis scoring in each of their last eleven home games, both teams to score could land at 2.0421/20.

Sevilla can end run winless away run

Celta Vigo 3.613/5 v Sevilla 2.26/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Monday 12 April, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Sevilla are another club who could do with their away form improving, as they travel to Celta Vigo on Monday.

They've won their last three games at home without conceding, but are now without a win in four away games (D2 L2). Though that sequence has seen them face some top sides such as Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, they've also lost at Elche and drawn at Valladolid in recent weeks.

Celta Vigo are eighth and won 3-1 at Alaves last weekend. Overall they have a good home record, but their results against top teams should give some encouragement to Sevilla.

The hosts have lost to Real Madrid, Villarreal, Real Sociedad, Atletico and Barcelona at home this season. Back Sevilla to add their name to this list at 2.26/5.