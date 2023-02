Real Madrid five points off the pace

Leaders Barcelona at home to Sevilla

Valencia without a permanent manager again

Tough trip for Real Madrid

Sunday 5 February, 13:00

Real Madrid go into Sunday's visit to Mallorca, five points off the pace in the title race.

Last weekend they were held to a home 0-0 draw by Real Sociedad. Carlo Ancelotti's second placed side got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at the Bernabeu against Valencia on Thursday, with Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior on target for Real.

Now comes a potentially tricky trip to a Mallorca team in tenth, with the hosts unbeaten in their last four home games (W3 D1). Madrid have the superior quality, but it makes sense to keep it simple and just back them for a straight win at 1.84/5.

Valencia make another managerial chage

Sunday 5 February, 15:15

Valencia will go into their away game at Girona without a permanent manager, having sacked Gennaro Gattuso this week.

Voro, who was head coach in the 2016-17 season, will be in charge, in what is his seventh spell as interim manager. The 59-year old was on the bench for Valencia's defeat at Real Madrid, which was their fifth consecutive league match without a win (D1 L4).

Hoping to take advantage of the latest crisis during Peter Lim's ownership of Valencia, are 12th placed Girona. The hosts are a point ahead of Valencia and their defeat to Barcelona last weekend was their first home loss after a five match unbeaten run (W2 D3). Back the draw at 3.412/5.

Sociedad in impressive form

Sunday 5 February, 17:30

Third placed Real Sociedad will be looking to make their position even more secure when they host Real Valladolid.

Going into this weekend, Sociedad are five points clear of Atletico Madrid, though that gap could be reduced by the time Imanol Alguacil's team are in action. Sociedad's 0-0 draw at Real Madrid last weekend stretched their unbeaten record in La Liga to seven games (W5 D2).

Real Valladolid are in 17th place in La Liga. Their 1-0 win against Valencia last weekend ended a run of five straight losses, but this is a tougher task. With Sociedad keeping clean sheets in three of their last four games, back them to win to nil at 2.111/10

Another win for Barca

Sunday 5 February, 20:00

Sunday's La Liga action concludes with the leaders Barcelona hosting an improving Sevilla side.

Sevilla have won their last two league games, to rise to 13th place in the table. Jorge Sampaoli's options have been boosted by a number of January signings, with Loic Bade, Pape Gueye and Bryan Gil arriving on loan and Lucas Ocampos returning from his temporary spell at Ajax.

It seems doubtful that these additions will be enough to help them at Barcelona, whose midweek 2-1 win at Real Betis, extended their unbeaten spell in La Liga to ten games (W9 D1). Combining a Barcelona win with under 3.5 goals as a Bet Builder, gives you odds of 1.8810/11.