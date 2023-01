Atletico Madrid can score against Barca

Real Madrid face tough away mission

Real Sociedad return with a win

Madrid will edge competitive game

Villarreal 3.55/2 v Real Madrid 2.1411/10; The Draw 3.953/1

Saturday 7 January, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV

Real Madrid can put the pressure on Barcelona on Saturday, by moving ahead of them in the table.

Barca are only ahead of second placed Real by virtue of goal difference, so a draw against Villarreal would be enough to see Carlo Ancelotti's team go top. Madrid cut the gap last weekend with their 2-0 win at Real Valladolid, that saw Karim Benzema score twice.

Villarreal also won, coming from behind to defeat Valencia 2-1 at home. With the Yellow Submarine now seventh, Madrid are available at a chunky price, back an away win and both teams to score at 3.9.

Back Real Madrid to beat Villarreal and both teams to score @ 3.9

Low scoring win for visitors

Almeria 4.3100/30 v Real Sociedad 2.021/1; The Draw 3.55

Sunday 8 January, 13:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 2

Third placed Real Sociedad start the La Liga action on Sunday as they travel to Almeria.

Sociedad returned to La Liga with a win last weekend, as they beat Osasuna 2-0. Brais Mendez scored his tenth goal of the season across all competitions, with the attacking midfielder becoming a reliable source of goals for a team that have their struggles with scoring.

Almeria could only draw 1-1 at Cadiz, leaving them 13th in the table. Back a Sociedad win and under 2.5 goals at 4.47/2.

Back Real Sociedad to beat Almeria and under 2.5 goals @ 4.4

Betis struggling for goals

Rayo Vallecano 2.447/5 v Betis 3.412/5; The Draw 3.3512/5

Sunday 8 January, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 2

Only two points separate eighth placed Rayo Vallecano and a Betis side in sixth.

Both teams drew upon the La Liga's return, with Vallecano twice surrendering a lead in a 2-2 at Girona and Betis being held 0-0 at home by Athletic Bilbao. A lack of goals may not seem like a typical problem of a Manuel Pellegrini side, but Betis' 15 games have only seen them score 17 goals, while they have the third best defensive record in the Spanish top flight.

Vallecano are something of the opposite, with high-scoring games coming fairly regularly for Andoni Iraola's team. With it being hard to gauge what sort of match we might see here, play it safe and simply back Betis to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at 1.684/6.

Back Betis double chance against Rayo Vallecano @ 1.68

Barca struggle on return

Atletico Madrid 3.259/4 v Barcelona 2.3811/8; The Draw 3.55

Sunday 8 January, 20:00

Live on ITV 4, LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

The last game on Sunday is a cracker as fourth placed Atletico Madrid host the La Liga leaders Barcelona.

As discussed, there's a fair chance that Barca will no longer be leaders by the time that this encounter comes around, putting an extra bit of pressure on their shoulders, ahead of an already tricky fixture. Xavi's team could only draw 1-1 at home in their derby against Espanyol last weekend and a pretty strong side needed extra time to beat Intercity 4-3 in the Copa del Rey in midweek.

Atletico won 2-0 at home to Elche in their La Liga comeback and though there is lots of speculation regarding Joao Felix, the Portuguese scored the opening goal. With Barca's form being tough to predict, stick with both teams to score landing at 1.84/5.