To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Same Game Multi Tips

The Daily Acca

La Liga Tips: Barca will bounce back against Cadiz

Ronald Koeman.
Will Ronald Koeman have the answers when Barcelona host Cadiz?

Barcelona are reeling after being thumped by PSG in midweek but Dan Fitch expects them to claim three points against Cadiz, as he previews the pick of the weekend's La Liga action...

"A poor result in this match might push Koeman closer to an exit, but we have to expect Barca to get back to winning ways."

Back Barcelona to win both halves against Cadiz at 2.26/5

Atletico have chance for swift revenge

Atletico Madrid 1.584/7 v Levante 7.613/2; The Draw 4.1
Saturday 20 February, 15:15
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Atletico Madrid face Levante for the second this this week and they will be looking to pick up a better result than they managed in the reverse fixture.

Levante hosted Atletico on Wednesday and took an early lead. Atletico equalised through Marcos Llorente before half-time, but could not add another goal. The 1-1 draw was the second stalemate for Atletico in their last three games (W1).

Dropping points is somewhat inevitable considering that Atletico have started leaking goals. They've now conceded in six consecutive games (W4 D2) and though they still have a relatively healthy lead over second placed Real Madrid of six points with a game in hand, Atletico are now in a weaker position than they were a couple of weeks ago.

With the last game between the clubs being so recent, Levante should be confident and there's every reason to think that Atletico could concede again. A home win and both teams to score is 3.814/5.

Benzema starting to find form

Valladolid 7.413/2 v Real Madrid 1.548/15; The Draw 4.57/2
Saturday 20 February, 20:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid have now won three games in a row and will expect a fourth victory when they travel to struggling Valladolid.

The hosts are 18th in La Liga and have lost three of their last four games (D1). Valladolid's home record also makes for bleak reading, losing four of their last five matches on their own turf (D1).

Madrid's hopes of retaining the title that they won last year, have been boosted by Atletico's recent draws. Somehow they need to reproduce the sort of consistency that they found in the title run-in last summer, but it seems unlikely in a campaign in which Real have never been far away from a temporary slump in form.

Karim Benzema was a key figure for Madrid when they won the title and he's now scored in each of his last two games. With the potential there for Real to score a few goals against weak opposition, back Benzema to score at 1.9620/21.

Barca can crush Cadiz

Barcelona 1.182/11 v Cadiz 20.019/1; The Draw 9.28/1
Sunday 21 February, 13:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Barcelona will be looking to bolster their confidence when they host Cadiz on Sunday afternoon.

After a period in which Barca produced their most consistent run of results under Ronald Koeman, they have been dealt a couple of painful reminders, which have shown exactly how far they've fallen. Just over a week ago they were beaten 2-0 at Sevilla in the first-leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final and then in midweek, they were thrashed 4-1 at home by PSG in the last-16 of the Champions League.

The pressure is mounting upon Ronald Koeman, but when you consider that Barcelona sacked two managers last season, getting rid of another seems unlikely to solve their issues. A poor result in this match might push Koeman closer to an exit, but we have to expect Barca to get back to winning ways.

At home, Barcelona are now unbeaten in eight games (W6 D2), while 15th placed Cadiz have lost each of their last four matches. Barcelona are 2.26/5 to win both halves, which has been a successful bet in each of Cadiz's last four games.

Recommended bets

Back Atletico Madrid to beat Levante and both teams to score at 3.814/5
Back Benzema to score for Real Madrid against Valladolid at 1.9620/21
Back Barcelona to win both halves against Cadiz at 2.26/5


Spanish La Liga: Atletico Madrid v Levante (Match Odds and Both teams to Score)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 February, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Atl Madrid/Yes
Levante/Yes
Draw/Yes
Atl Madrid/No
Levante/No
Draw/No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Spanish La Liga: Valladolid v Real Madrid (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Saturday 20 February, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Valladolid
Real Madrid
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Spanish La Liga: Barcelona v Cadiz (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Sunday 21 February, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Barcelona
Cadiz
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Spanish Football

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles