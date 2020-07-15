La Liga Betting: Barca to win but nothing can stop Madrid becoming champions

Barca will win and hope for the best

Barcelona [1.18] v Osasuna [21.0]; The Draw [8.8]

Thursday 16 July, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

In order to stay in with a chance of winning the title, Barcelona need to beat Osasuna and hope that Real Madrid fail to claim a victory against Villarreal.

The first part of that equation looks far more likely than the latter. Since Quique Setien changed his formation, the team have won all three of their matches. The last two performances have not been quite so impressive as that initial 4-1 thrashing of Villarreal, but Barca remained in control in their 1-0 wins over first Espanyol and then Valladolid.

Osasuna look like they should be able to provide some spirited opposition. They returned to winning ways on Saturday with a last-gasp goal to beat Celta Vigo 2-1. That win means they have only lost one of their last six matches (W4 D1 L1).

Despite Osasuna's form, Barcelona should claim the win they need. Having kept two consecutive clean sheets, you can back Barca to win to nil at [1.87], while a home win and under 2.5 goals is a tempting bet at [4.0].

Perfect ten coming for Madrid

Real Madrid [1.45] v Villarreal [7.4]; The Draw [5.4]

Thursday 16 July, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid have a perfect record since La Liga resumed, with nine straight victories taking them to the brink of the title.

It's been a run in which Madrid have had to shown various qualities. Flair at the start, when Eden Hazard was pulling the strings and then after his injury and the fixtures piled up, resilience, nerve and defensive excellence.

Villarreal have also been in form, but in the last few games their standards have slipped a little, losing successive home matches against Barcelona and then Real Sociedad on Monday. A couple of weeks ago Villarreal might have looked like a team that could cause Madrid some problems, but that time might have just passed.

The goal that Real Madrid conceded against Granada, ended a run of five clean sheets. Villarreal certainly pose an attacking threat, but the price of [2.8] for Real Madrid to win to nil looks too big.

Sevilla are being underestimated

Real Sociedad [2.46] v Sevilla [3.1]; The Draw [3.6]

Thursday 16 July, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

When La Liga came back, Real Sociedad and Sevilla were both occupying top four places. Now only Sevilla remain there and Sociedad are fighting for a place in the Europa League.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their nine matches post-lockdown (W5 D4). A run of successive draws did threaten their qualification for the Champions League, but a series of four straight wins in their most recent outings, have secured their position.

Sociedad are now seventh, with a chance of finishing as high as fifth. They enjoyed a very good win away at Villarreal on Monday, but overall their form since the season resumed has been disappointing (P9 W2 D2 L5). Sociedad will be thankful that their much better form earlier this season, has provided them with a place in the Copa del Rey final and a second chance to qualify for Europe.

With Sociedad's form being so erratic, there is obviously value in Sevilla's price, even if they do now have less to play for. Sevilla are [2.2] in the Draw No Bet market.