La Liga Tips: Back Real Madrid to win third game on spin

Atletico starting to leak

Granada 5.79/2 v Atletico Madrid 1.865/6; The Draw 3.412/5

Saturday 13 February, 13:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Atletico Madrid will be looking to bounce back when they face Granada, having suffered a rare setback in their pursuit of the title last weekend.

The La Liga leaders conceded in the 89th minute of their most recent match, which saw a 2-1 lead turn into a 2-2 home draw with Celta Vigo. This result ended a run of eight straight wins for Atletico and saw their lead diminish on a weekend in which both Real Madrid and Barcelona won.

Real were in action again in midweek, beating Getafe 2-0. This saw them move up into second and within five points of Atletico, who hold two games in hand. The title remains within Atletico's grasp, but a concern for Diego Simeone will be the lack of clean sheets in recent weeks. Of the twelve goals that Atletico have conceded this season, six have come within the last four games.

Eighth placed Granada are a competitive side, but look a little overrated here. They've only won two of their last nine league games (D3 L4) and were beaten 6-1 in the reverse fixture. Atletico are value to win at 1.865/6.

Alaves can score at Camp Nou

Barcelona 1.331/3 v Alaves 11.010/1; The Draw 6.25/1

Saturday 13 February, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Barcelona can move back up above Real Madrid if they beat Alaves on Saturday night.

Real have played a game more than Barca, who are three points behind, but with a superior goal difference. Barcelona won 3-2 at Real Betis last weekend, which was their sixth straight victory in La Liga and extended their unbeaten record to eleven games (W9 D2).

In midweek, Barca lost 2-0 in the first-leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final away at Sevilla. Like his counterpart at Atletico, Ronald Koeman will be concerned by the amount of goals that Barcelona are conceding. Over their last five games across all competitions, Barca have not kept a single clean sheet and have let in a total of ten goals.

Despite being 16th in the table. Alaves have scored against the likes of Atletico, Real Madrid and Sevilla since the turn of the year. A Barcelona win and over 2.5 goals is a safe bet at 1.84/5, while a home victory and both teams to score is worth considering at 2.89/5.

Real Madrid will win close match

Real Madrid 1.4640/85 v Valencia 8.27/1; The Draw 5.04/1

Sunday 14 February, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Back-to-back victories have boosted Real Madrid's confidence ahead of their crucial match with Valencia.

After beating Huesca last weekend, Real defeated Getafe on Tuesday. It was the first time this year that Madrid had won two games in a row.

Real are correctly expected to win a third successive match. Valencia have only won two of their last 13 league games (D7 L4) and were recently defeated 3-1 at Atletico.

The amount of games that Valencia draw, shows their ability to cause Madrid some problems and the visitors have found the net in each of their last five away games. This is another match where a home win and both teams to score could land, this time at odds of 3.02/1.