La Liga Tips: Back Barcelona to scrape another win

Nervous Barcelona no longer winning in style

Celta Vigo [5.7] v Barcelona [1.68]; The Draw [4.2]

Saturday 25 June, 16:00

Barcelona's title fight against Real Madrid is becoming a tense affair and their next opponents Celta Vigo, don't promise to make that situation any easier.

After a 0-0 away draw at Sevilla which gave Real Madrid the opportunity to move back to the top of La Liga, Barca just edged past Athletic Bilbao at home, with a nervy 1-0 win in which they did not score until the 71st minute through Ivan Rakitic. Real Madrid have not only taken their chance to move ahead of Barcelona, but they have looked far more comfortable in all of their post-lockdown matches.

Celta Vigo do not look like the sort of easily beatable opposition that they might have been a couple of weeks ago. A surprise 6-0 thrashing of Alaves was followed by a 1-0 win at Champions League-chasing Real Sociedad on Wednesday. Those wins have seen Celta Vigo move seven points clear of the relegation zone and they have only conceded one goal in four matches since the season resumed.

This looks like another tough match for Barcelona and with their erratic away form it's no surprise to see them as big as [1.68] to win. They should edge it, but it promises to be another tight one.

Under 2.5 goals has landed in each of Barcelona's last three games and is [2.06] and you can combine it with an away win to get odds of [4.2]. Barcelona have not conceded since the season restarted and are [2.9] to win to nil.

Bilbao will return to winning ways

Athletic Bilbao [1.51] v Mallorca [9.0]; The Draw [4.2]

Saturday 25 June, 13:00

Athletic and Mallorca come into this match off the back of defeats to La Liga's two title challengers.

Mallorca were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid, while as previously mentioned, Bilbao lost 1-0 at Barcelona. Athletic Bilbao had been in good form prior to that loss and with 18th placed Mallorca having only scored once in their last four games, the hosts should win to nil at [2.2].

Don't expect goals in first-half

Osasuna [2.38] v Leganes [3.8]; The Draw [3.1]

Saturday 25 June, 18:30

Osasuna picked up their first victory since football resumed on Wednesday when they beat Alaves 1-0.

Leganes are fighting to get out of the relegation zone and have drawn their last two games. This should be a close game with few goals and you can get odds of [2.36] for the half-time score to be 0-0.

Atletico grinding out wins again

Atletico Madrid [1.36] v Alaves [12.5]; The Draw [4.9]

Saturday 25 June, 21:00

Restarting the season in sixth place, Atletico have now moved up to third. Over the last couple of games, they have ground out 1-0 victories, which is pretty much what the success of the Diego Simeone era has been built on.

Alaves have lost their last two games without scoring and you can back Atletico to win to nil for the fourth successive match, at [1.86].