Osasuna 4.84/1 v Real Madrid 1.8810/11; The Draw 3.7511/4

Saturday 18 February, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 2

Real Madrid will be looking to further cut the gap at the top of La Liga, when they travel to Osasuna on Saturday.

After winning the Club World Cup last weekend, Real returned to domestic action with a 4-0 home win over Elche, reducing Barcelona's lead at the top of the table to eight points. Now comes a tougher challenge on the road, with Madrid having lost three of their last five away games in La Liga.

Ninth in the table, Osasuna are hard to beat, losing only one of their last six league games (W1 D4), of which none produced more than two goals. Adding under 3.5 goals seems a safe way to get more value from a Real Madrid win, boosting the odds to 2.35/4.

Back Real Madrid to beat Osasuna and under 3.5 goals @ 2.3

Both sides in form

Rayo Vallecano 2.56/4 v Sevilla 3.259/4; The Draw 3.39/4

Sunday 19 February, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

High-flying Rayo Vallecano host an improving Sevilla side on Sunday afternoon.

Sixth in the table, Vallecano slipped up last weekend when they conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against a Getafe side that had been reduced to ten-men. Now they face a Sevilla side that have won three of their last four games which included an impressive 3-0 victory over PSV in the Europa League on Thursday.

With three defeats in their last four away games, it's hard to be confident in them, despite their obvious improvement. Go for both teams to score at 1.8810/11, in which should be a competitive match.

Back both Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla to score @ 1.88

Goals can flow against the odds

Atletico Madrid 2.0811/10 v Athletic Bilbao 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.3512/5

Sunday 19 February, 17:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Atletico Madrid will be looking to extend a promising unbeaten run when they host Athletic Bilbao.

Diego Simeone's side are unbeaten in their last five La Liga games (W3 D2). Last weekend they snatched a late victory against Celta Vigo, when Memphis Depay scored his first goal for the club to secure a 1-0 victory.

Seventh placed Bilbao have won their last two matches, having won 2-1 at Valencia last weekend. Not so long ago this fixture would have been a dead-cert to be a low scoring game, but neither team are as defensively reliable as they were. Back both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 2.68/5.

Back both Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao to score and over 2.5 goals @ 2.6

Barca rarely concede

Barcelona 1.232/9 v Cadiz 16.015/1; The Draw 7.413/2

Sunday 19 February, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Sunday's La Liga action concludes with Barcelona's match against Cadiz.

Barca faced a tough test in midweek when they drew 2-2 at home with Manchester United in the Europa League, in what was a thrilling match. It was certainly a bigger challenge than anything La Liga has been able to present of late. Xavi's team are unbeaten in their last twelve league games (W11 D1), winning each of their last six.

Five of those six victories have seen Barcelona keep a clean sheet. Against a Cadiz side fighting against relegation, back Barca to win to nil at 1.855/6.