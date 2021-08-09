La Liga Season Preview: With Barca in crisis Atletico are value to retain title

The La Liga season kicks off on Friday and the odds have been really shaken up by the events at Barcelona in the past week.

Barca were the favourites to win La Liga and have been matched on the exchange at odds as low as 1.584/7. Then came the revelation that Lionel Messi was leaving the club, which has seen Barcelona's title price move out to 3.7511/4.

Real Madrid are the new favourites at 2.6613/8, while the defending champions Atletico Madrid are 3.953/1.

La Liga will undoubtedly lack a little stardust without Messi, but it promises to be an intriguing campaign nonetheless, with no clear and obvious favourite in the title race.

Real Madrid need fresh faces

Real Madrid have suffered their own losses over the summer. Sergio Ramos left the club on a free and had joined PSG, while Raphael Varane was sold to Manchester United. That could leave Real Madrid short of central defenders, though they have signed David Alaba, who impressed in the 0-0 friendly draw with AC Milan over the weekend.

Gareth Bale gave an impressive performance in that match, winning a penalty, which he then failed to convert. Real Madrid's squad has been bolstered by a number of players returning from loan, such as Bale, Martin Odegaard and Luka Jovic. We will see over the next few weeks if they have a future at the club under Carlo Ancelotti.

In terms of the talent in their squad, it's probably right that Real Madrid are favourites, but they will want to make further additions before the transfer deadline, having not signed anyone last summer. Whether they can, may depend on who they can ship out. Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked, but it's perhaps midfield where Real need some fresh faces.

Barca have bought well on a budget

Prior to the loss of of Messi, it made sense that Barcelona were favourites. They improved greatly under Ronald Koeman as the season went on and made some smart signings over the summer.

With very little budget for transfers, Barca have brought in Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay on free transfers. Barcelona also exercised their option to sign the Real Betis right-back Emerson for €9m.

Even without Messi, there is still a huge amount of talent at the club, but he has been the talisman for so long that there will surely be a period of adjustment.

The ongoing financial issues are bound to create the sort of pressure that will find its way onto the pitch, with so many players unsure of their future. Barca are still looking to offload players to ease their financial crisis and their squad could look very different by the start of September.

Value is with title holders

Given the issues at Barcelona and the questions that remain about Real Madrid, Atletico are looking good value at 3.953/1 to retain their title.

Last season Atletico looked in complete control of the title race, but the pressure seemed to get to them as the campaign went on. Considering that this was the club's first La Liga title since 2014, this lapse was understandable. Having got over the line, Atletico now have less pressure on them.

Brazilian forward Marcos Paulo and the Argentina international midfielder Rodrigo De Paul have been added to a squad that so far, have not seen any major players leave. The current financial situation gives Diego Simeone and Atletico the chance to retain the title for the first time since 1951.

Sevilla and Villarreal compete to be best of the rest

Sevilla look good value at 2.2 6/5 to finish in the top four for the third season running. With very little transfer activity in Spain, there's no other club that have particularly strengthened.

Villarreal are probably the best value to challenge them for a place in the top four at 4.03/1. Unai Emery's team La Liga form suffered due to their Europa League victory last season. With their Champions League campaign unlikely to last so long, Villarreal should improve of last season's seventh placed finish.

