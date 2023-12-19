</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: La Liga Tips: In-form Real Madrid to prevail over spirited Alavés
Jamie Kemp
19 December 2023
4:00 min read The final round of fixtures before La Liga's winter break is upon us, and Jamie Kemp returns with three recommendations ahead of matchday 18... Raphinha to end his goal drought against Almería Las Palmas to come unstuck in Bilbao Real Madrid's injury problems can't slow them Read all about 90 Minute Payout here! Claim your completely FREE Bet Builder or Acca here Barcelona v Almería - Wed, 18:00 Xavi described Barcelona's trip to Valencia at the weekend as a 'final', but their eventual 1-1 draw wasn't quite as damaging as it might sound in isolation. Even though his side dropped more points in the title race, their performance was good enough to keep the wolves at bay. Indeed, on another day it was a game that Barcelona would have won fairly comfortably. Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had a fine evening producing six saves, while the visitors compounded that by fluffing the best of their other chances. Though their finishing touch abandoned them, their process was encouraging. After posting 3.2 xG at the weekend - the highest mark by an opposition side against Baraja's Valencia to date - Xavi's side should come into this one with intentions of putting their opponent to the sword, and recouping the goals that should have been there in their previous outing. Almería, for their part, are truly staring down the barrel at the moment. La Liga's bottom side are the only team in Europe's big five leagues who haven't won a game yet this season, with their current winless run standing at 20 games and dating back to May. The managerial change that was intended to snap Almería out of their slump has had little effect either, with Gaizka Garitano losing six of his eight games in La Liga (D2), including all four of those played away from home. Against Mallorca at the weekend - in what was a six-pointer at the bottom - they managed just seven shots to the 20 they conceded, and were fortunate to come out of it with a goalless draw. In the pursuit of defensive and attacking balance, they're struggling to achieve either under Garitano. On a night where Barcelona can find their scoring touch, I'll take Raphinha to score anytime here. The Brazilian has had seven shots on target in his last two and hit the woodwork in the two games before that... he deserves a goal. Back Raphinha to score anytime against Almería @ [5/4] Bet now Athletic Bilbao v Las Palmas - Wed, 20:30 Athletic's victory over Atlético on Saturday was quite possibly Ernesto Valverde's finest hour since returning to the club. Their first half display was one of the best by anyone in LaLiga so far this term, and they got their rewards by the end with a comfortable 2-0 win. Spirits are inevitably high at San Mames, and between their quality of play, the form of their attackers, and the upbeat atmosphere in one of Spain's most iconic stadiums, it might well be the hardest place to go in La Liga at the present moment. The next team up is Las Palmas, the newly-promoted side who've been a fine addition to La Liga so far, and have brought a unique style of play too. They're ninth in the table at present, while their seven wins can only be bettered by the current top six in the division. The problem for them - and particularly that style of play - is that Athletic have been a fierce opponent for teams who've tried to play through them of late. Valverde's side are the best side in La Liga at stealing the ball high up and profiting on those recoveries, with their six goals after high turnovers the most of any side this term. Las Palmas' possession game is excellent in its own right, but away from home in midweek - and over 2,000 kilometres from home in the chilly Bilbao - the environment the islanders are going to find at San Mames is going to be an awfully demanding one. Perhaps the worst news of all for the visitors is that they'll be without both Kirian Rodríguez and Alberto Moleiro. While the former is the metronome of the team and director of their passing game, Moleiro is the spark in the final third that Las Palmas can ill afford to be without. With those key absences factored in, Athletic should just have a little too much for los Amarillos on Wednesday night. Back Athletic Bilbao to win to nil against Las Palmas @ [6/5] Bet now Alavés v Real Madrid - Thu, 20:30 The only thing that seems as certain as Jude Bellingham scoring for Real Madrid at the moment is that they end each game with another injury. On Sunday night it was the unfortunate turn of David Alaba, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his team's win over Villarreal. For Carlo Ancelotti's side, that means the goalkeeper and two starting centre backs from the team who won the 2022 Champions League final are now all absent this season with long-term cruciate ligament injuries. Even for a team with Real Madrid's resources, that's a tough one to advance from. Logic dictates that there has to come a point where their injury problems are reflected in their results, and yet that moment - somehow - hasn't arrived yet. Carlo Ancelotti's side are playing remarkably good football, winning games regularly, and generally treating the situation as if they have no problems at all. They've won 13 of their last 16 games across all competitions (D3), including six of their last eight on the road (D2). Suffice to say, I don't think expect their unbeaten run to come to an end here, although I do believe that Alavés will produce a noble performance at Mendizorroza - a place where they've been strong this season. Luis García Plaza's side have won half of their home games in La Liga this season (4/8), and their direct style of play can cause problems for teams when they have the backing of the home support - a vital ingredient for building their momentum. Indeed, given Real Madrid's growing absences at centre back, Samu Omorodion is a striker who's more than capable of giving headaches to a defence that's constantly changing in its combinations. The visitors won 4-1 against Villarreal at the weekend, and I'll take them to repeat a victory with both teams to score again here. They're in fine form and continue to stave off an injury-enforced decline, but a spirited Alavés can land some blows along the way. Barcelona v Almería - Wed, 18:00

Xavi described Barcelona's trip to Valencia at the weekend as a 'final', but their eventual 1-1 draw wasn't quite as damaging as it might sound in isolation. Even though his side dropped more points in the title race, their performance was good enough to keep the wolves at bay.</p><p>Indeed, on another day it was a game that Barcelona would have won fairly comfortably. Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had a fine evening producing six saves, while the visitors compounded that by fluffing the best of their other chances. Though their finishing touch abandoned them, their process was encouraging.</p><p>After posting 3.2 xG at the weekend - the highest mark by an opposition side against Baraja's Valencia to date - Xavi's side should come into this one with intentions of putting their opponent to the sword, and recouping the goals that should have been there in their previous outing.</p><p>Almería, for their part, are truly staring down the barrel at the moment. La Liga's bottom side are the only team in Europe's big five leagues who haven't won a game yet this season, with their current winless run standing at 20 games and dating back to May.</p><p>The managerial change that was intended to snap Almería out of their slump has had little effect either, with Gaizka Garitano losing six of his eight games in La Liga (D2), including all four of those played away from home.</p><p>Against Mallorca at the weekend - in what was a six-pointer at the bottom - they managed just seven shots to the 20 they conceded, and were fortunate to come out of it with a goalless draw. In the pursuit of defensive and attacking balance, they're struggling to achieve either under Garitano.</p><p>On a night where Barcelona can find their scoring touch, I'll take Raphinha to score anytime here. The Brazilian has had seven shots on target in his last two and hit the woodwork in the two games before that... he deserves a goal.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Raphinha to score anytime against Almería @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.25</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13996091%26bsmId%3D924.387741148" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/spanish-la-liga/athletic-bilbao-v-las-palmas/32867804" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Athletic Bilbao v Las Palmas - Wed, 20:30</a></h2><p></p><p>Athletic's victory over Atlético on Saturday was quite possibly Ernesto Valverde's finest hour since returning to the club. Their first half display was one of the best by anyone in LaLiga so far this term, and they got their rewards by the end with a comfortable 2-0 win.</p><p>Spirits are inevitably high at San Mames, and between their quality of play, the form of their attackers, and the upbeat atmosphere in one of Spain's most iconic stadiums, it might well be the hardest place to go in La Liga at the present moment.</p><p>The next team up is Las Palmas, the newly-promoted side who've been a fine addition to La Liga so far, and have brought a unique style of play too. They're ninth in the table at present, while their seven wins can only be bettered by the current top six in the division.</p><p>The problem for them - and particularly that style of play - is that Athletic have been a fierce opponent for teams who've tried to play through them of late. Valverde's side are the best side in La Liga at stealing the ball high up and profiting on those recoveries, with their six goals after high turnovers the most of any side this term.</p><p>Las Palmas' possession game is excellent in its own right, but away from home in midweek - and over 2,000 kilometres from home in the chilly Bilbao - the environment the islanders are going to find at San Mames is going to be an awfully demanding one.</p><p>Perhaps the worst news of all for the visitors is that they'll be without both Kirian Rodríguez and Alberto Moleiro. While the former is the metronome of the team and director of their passing game, Moleiro is the spark in the final third that Las Palmas can ill afford to be without.</p><p>With those key absences factored in, Athletic should just have a little too much for los Amarillos on Wednesday night.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Athletic Bilbao to win to nil against Las Palmas @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.20</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D9162%26bsmId%3D924.386910965" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/spanish-la-liga/alaves-v-real-madrid/32867909" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Alavés v Real Madrid - Thu, 20:30</a></h2><p></p><p>The only thing that seems as certain as Jude Bellingham scoring for Real Madrid at the moment is that they end each game with another injury. On Sunday night it was the unfortunate turn of David Alaba, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his team's win over Villarreal.</p><p>For Carlo Ancelotti's side, that means the goalkeeper and two starting centre backs from the team who won the 2022 Champions League final are now all absent this season with long-term cruciate ligament injuries. Even for a team with Real Madrid's resources, that's a tough one to advance from.</p><p>Logic dictates that there has to come a point where their injury problems are reflected in their results, and yet that moment - somehow - hasn't arrived yet.</p><p>Carlo Ancelotti's side are playing remarkably good football, winning games regularly, and generally treating the situation as if they have no problems at all. They've won 13 of their last 16 games across all competitions (D3), including six of their last eight on the road (D2).</p><p>Suffice to say, I don't think expect their unbeaten run to come to an end here, although I do believe that Alavés will produce a noble performance at Mendizorroza - a place where they've been strong this season.</p><p>Luis García Plaza's side have won half of their home games in La Liga this season (4/8), and their direct style of play can cause problems for teams when they have the backing of the home support - a vital ingredient for building their momentum.</p><p>Indeed, given Real Madrid's growing absences at centre back, Samu Omorodion is a striker who's more than capable of giving headaches to a defence that's constantly changing in its combinations.</p><p>The visitors won 4-1 against Villarreal at the weekend, and I'll take them to repeat a victory with both teams to score again here. They're in fine form and continue to stave off an injury-enforced decline, but a spirited Alavés can land some blows along the way.

Back Real Madrid to beat Alavés and both teams to score @ 11/5 