La Liga Tips: Back [3/1] bet builder on goals and fouls in talent-filled Clásico
Our MD11 preview features Saturday night's blockbuster at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Jamie Kemp is recommending a 3/14.00 bet builder on a game filled with dynamic action...
Attacking players to take centre stage in El Clásico
Getafe to prolong Valencia's slide
Real Sociedad should squeeze past Osasuna on home soil
Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.
Real Madrid v Barcelona - Sat, 20:00
The first Clásico of the season is here, and we can all be pleasantly surprised at the quality of the match-up that looks set to take place on Saturday night. We knew Real Madrid were going to be good in 2024-25, but nobody could have expected Barcelona to be playing this well.
Here's the quick tale of the tape. Real Madrid are on a 42-game unbeaten run in La Liga, and can equal the all-time record - set by none other than Barcelona - provided they avoid defeat here. Meanwhile, the Catalans come into this game top of La Liga having taken 27 points from 30 available this term, and not to mention, having crushed Bayern Munich 4-1 just a matter of days ago. These are two genuine heavyweights staring each other down.
Despite all of that, Real Madrid are inevitably the favourites at 21/202.05. They're the reigning champions, the team on the unbelievable unbeaten run, and they're playing at the Santiago Bernabeu in front of their home crowd. We saw precisely in midweek what the latter signifies, with the home side playing awfully in the first half against Borussia Dortmund and then demolishing them in the second half once everybody had woken up.
To focus just on performance in La Liga this season, however, it's clear that Barcelona deserve plenty of consideration to spoil the party too. If we're to compare the performance of these two sides via expected goals (for and against), the data tells us Hansi Flick's side have been significantly more dominant in their performance so far. Barcelona's xG difference through 10 games stands at +15.34, a good deal better than Real Madrid's +8.96. Indeed, there's no question who have looked the better collective side in 2024-25 so far.
Personally, I'm not too interested in trying to predict the result here. I can see the pros and cons for both sides, but Real Madrid's ability to fashion game-changing moments out of nothing gives me pause. They could very easily be inferior on Saturday night and still come out of it with all three points.
Instead, I'm drawn to a game with plenty of activity on both sides. Barcelona's 33 goals in LaLiga this season are the most by a side after 10 games since Real Madrid in 2014-15, while the hosts can count on the combination of a raft of stars and a Bernabeu crowd who will roar them on at every opportunity. Throw in the fact that neither side have their first choice goalkeeper available and I expect we'll see both sides on the scoresheet.
Spanish La Liga - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Vinícius Júnior
|Real Madrid
|28
|67
|2.8
|Takefusa Kubo
|Real Sociedad
|32
|65
|2.8
|Christantus Uche
|Getafe
|30
|65
|2.6
|Yangel Herrera
|Girona
|26
|61
|2.7
|Giovani Lo Celso
|Betis
|22
|60
|4.1
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|28
|59
|2.4
|Aimar Oroz
|Osasuna
|33
|58
|2
|Jofre Carreras
|Espanyol
|33
|58
|2.6
|Pape Gueye
|Villarreal
|30
|58
|2.6
|Samú Costa
|Mallorca
|28
|55
|2.1
|Kike García
|Alavés
|32
|54
|2.1
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|31
|54
|1.9
|Dani Raba
|Leganés
|25
|53
|2.9
|Carlos Vicente
|Alavés
|33
|51
|1.7
|Ilaix Moriba
|Celta Vigo
|29
|51
|2.6
|Mauro Arambarri
|Getafe
|32
|50
|1.9
|Diego Rico
|Getafe
|29
|50
|1.8
|Dodi Lukébakio
|Sevilla
|34
|49
|1.6
|Yvan Neyou
|Leganés
|28
|49
|2
|Thierno Barry
|Villarreal
|33
|48
|2
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|33
|46
|1.6
|Hugo Duro
|Valencia
|27
|44
|2
|Isi Palazón
|Vallecano
|31
|43
|2.1
|Luis Milla
|Getafe
|30
|43
|1.5
|Fábio Silva
|Las Palmas
|24
|43
|2.1
|Nahuel Tenaglia
|Alavés
|30
|42
|1.4
|Brais Méndez
|Real Sociedad
|24
|41
|2.6
|José Ángel Carmona
|Sevilla
|32
|40
|1.3
|Bryan Gil
|Girona
|25
|40
|2.1
|Iñaki Williams
|Athletic Club
|33
|39
|1.3
|Jon Aramburu
|Real Sociedad
|31
|39
|1.6
|Sandro Ramírez
|Las Palmas
|29
|39
|1.8
|Iván Sánchez
|Valladolid
|29
|39
|2.8
|Mario Martín
|Valladolid
|28
|39
|2.2
|Anuar Tuhami
|Valladolid
|22
|39
|2.3
|Juan Iglesias
|Getafe
|33
|38
|1.3
|Rodrigo De Paul
|Atlético
|30
|38
|1.9
|Álex Baena
|Villarreal
|28
|38
|1.5
|Conor Gallagher
|Atlético
|28
|38
|2.2
|Ayoze Pérez
|Villarreal
|27
|38
|1.9
|Romain Perraud
|Betis
|25
|38
|1.9
|Isco
|Betis
|18
|38
|2.6
|Luis Rioja
|Alavés
|33
|37
|1.3
|Dani Rodríguez
|Mallorca
|33
|37
|1.7
|Alberto Moleiro
|Las Palmas
|32
|37
|1.3
|Lucas Torró
|Osasuna
|31
|37
|1.3
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|30
|37
|1.7
|Giuliano Simeone
|Atlético
|29
|37
|1.9
|Djibril Sow
|Sevilla
|27
|37
|1.8
|Jesús Rodriguez
|Betis
|18
|37
|3.4
|Mikel Jauregizar
|Athletic Club
|30
|36
|1.7
|Abde Ezzalzouli
|Betis
|28
|36
|1.8
|Pablo Maffeo
|Mallorca
|27
|36
|1.5
|Enzo Barrenechea
|Valencia
|26
|36
|1.7
|Vedat Muriqi
|Mallorca
|25
|36
|1.8
|Marc Casadó
|Barcelona
|23
|36
|2
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|32
|35
|1.3
|Kylian Mbappé
|Real Madrid
|30
|35
|1.2
|Isaac Romero
|Sevilla
|29
|35
|1.5
|Nico Williams
|Athletic Club
|28
|35
|1.6
|Alejandro Balde
|Barcelona
|28
|35
|1.5
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|31
|34
|1.2
|Miguel Gutiérrez
|Girona
|29
|34
|1.2
|Arnau Martínez
|Girona
|28
|34
|1.3
|Sergi Darder
|Mallorca
|34
|33
|1.2
|Abel Bretones
|Osasuna
|32
|32
|1.4
|Renato Tapia
|Leganés
|30
|32
|1.4
|Abdel Abqar
|Alavés
|29
|32
|1.2
|Javi Galán
|Atlético
|22
|32
|1.8
|Sergi Altimira
|Betis
|29
|31
|1.6
|Lucas Vázquez
|Real Madrid
|29
|31
|1.4
|Iago Aspas
|Celta Vigo
|27
|31
|1.8
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|19
|31
|2.5
|Ante Budimir
|Osasuna
|34
|30
|1
|Diego López
|Valencia
|34
|30
|1.1
|Rubén García
|Osasuna
|33
|30
|1.2
|Dani Parejo
|Villarreal
|32
|30
|1.3
|André Almeida
|Valencia
|31
|30
|1.5
|Dimitri Foulquier
|Valencia
|31
|30
|1.2
|Miguel de la Fuente
|Leganés
|30
|30
|1.6
|Brahim Díaz
|Real Madrid
|29
|30
|2.1
|Cyle Larin
|Mallorca
|28
|30
|1.7
|Mamadou Sylla
|Valladolid
|27
|30
|1.8
|Juanmi Latasa
|Valladolid
|24
|30
|2.5
|Bryan Zaragoza
|Osasuna
|23
|30
|1.8
|Dário Essugo
|Las Palmas
|23
|30
|1.6
|Vitor Roque
|Betis
|22
|30
|2.2
|Carles Aleñá
|Getafe
|20
|30
|2.2
|Alex Berenguer
|Athletic Club
|33
|29
|1.3
|Borja Iglesias
|Celta Vigo
|33
|29
|1.5
|Marash Kumbulla
|Espanyol
|32
|29
|1
|Óscar Valentín
|Vallecano
|31
|29
|1.6
|Munir El Haddadi
|Leganés
|21
|29
|4
|Omar El Hilali
|Espanyol
|33
|28
|0.9
|Arda Güler
|Real Madrid
|24
|28
|2.7
|Carlos Martín
|Alavés
|24
|28
|1.9
|Marcos André
|Valladolid
|21
|28
|2.1
|Javi Guerra
|Valencia
|33
|27
|1
|Jorge de Frutos
|Vallecano
|32
|27
|1.1
|Santi Comesaña
|Villarreal
|32
|27
|1
|Williot Swedberg
|Celta Vigo
|28
|27
|2.1
|Viti Rozada
|Las Palmas
|26
|27
|1.4
|Alejo Véliz
|Espanyol
|24
|27
|2.4
|Alfon González
|Celta Vigo
|23
|27
|2
|Tasos Douvikas
|Celta Vigo
|20
|27
|3.5
|Yeremy Pino
|Villarreal
|30
|26
|1.4
|Pablo Barrios
|Atlético
|28
|26
|1.1
|Samuel Lino
|Atlético
|27
|26
|1.8
|Iñigo Martínez
|Barcelona
|26
|26
|1
|Javi López
|Real Sociedad
|26
|26
|1.3
|Johnny Cardoso
|Betis
|25
|26
|1.2
|Manu Fuster
|Las Palmas
|24
|26
|3
|Viktor Tsygankov
|Girona
|23
|26
|1.5
|Álex Sola
|Getafe
|19
|26
|2.3
|Javi Muñoz
|Las Palmas
|33
|25
|0.9
|Sergi Cardona
|Villarreal
|32
|25
|0.8
|Javi Puado
|Espanyol
|31
|25
|0.8
|Marcos Alonso
|Celta Vigo
|28
|25
|0.9
|Peque Fernández
|Sevilla
|23
|25
|2.2
|Dani Ceballos
|Real Madrid
|19
|25
|2.3
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atlético
|34
|24
|0.9
|Antonio Blanco
|Alavés
|31
|24
|0.9
|Djené Dakonam
|Getafe
|30
|24
|0.9
|Pathé Ciss
|Vallecano
|30
|24
|1.1
|Luis Pérez
|Valladolid
|28
|24
|0.9
|Walid Cheddira
|Espanyol
|20
|24
|3.6
|Cristhian Mosquera
|Valencia
|33
|23
|0.7
|Diego Llorente
|Betis
|30
|23
|0.8
|Seydouba Cissé
|Leganés
|30
|23
|1
|Pep Chavarría
|Vallecano
|30
|23
|0.9
|Marcos Llorente
|Atlético
|29
|23
|1
|Óscar Rodríguez
|Leganés
|26
|23
|1.7
|Selim Amallah
|Valladolid
|22
|23
|1.6
|Roberto Fernández
|Espanyol
|15
|23
|1.7
|Alex Král
|Espanyol
|34
|22
|0.8
|Johan Mojica
|Mallorca
|32
|22
|0.8
|Óscar Mingueza
|Celta Vigo
|30
|22
|0.8
|Aurélien Tchouaméni
|Real Madrid
|29
|22
|0.8
|Pablo Ibáñez
|Osasuna
|24
|22
|1.9
|Robin Le Normand
|Atlético
|24
|22
|1.1
|Antony
|Betis
|13
|22
|1.8
|Adri Embarba
|Vallecano
|32
|21
|1.3
|Álex Suárez
|Las Palmas
|28
|21
|0.8
|Moussa Diarra
|Alavés
|25
|21
|1.1
|Robert Navarro
|Mallorca
|23
|21
|1.5
|Albert Sambi Lokonga
|Sevilla
|20
|21
|1.3
|Kike Pérez
|Valladolid
|19
|21
|1.6
|Beñat Turrientes
|Real Sociedad
|18
|21
|2.3
|Adrià Alti
|Leganés
|18
|21
|1.5
|Ilias Akhomach
|Villarreal
|11
|21
|3.2
|Arthur
|Girona
|11
|21
|2.9
|Gorka Guruzeta
|Athletic Club
|33
|20
|1.1
|Juan Cruz
|Leganés
|32
|20
|0.9
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Real Sociedad
|31
|20
|0.9
|Antoniu Roca
|Espanyol
|23
|20
|2
|Yáser Asprilla
|Girona
|23
|20
|1.6
|Dani Olmo
|Barcelona
|21
|20
|1.7
|Jules Koundé
|Barcelona
|32
|19
|0.7
|Martín Zubimendi
|Real Sociedad
|32
|19
|0.6
|Álvaro Tejero
|Espanyol
|26
|19
|1.4
|Oihan Sancet
|Athletic Club
|25
|19
|1.2
|Diego García
|Leganés
|24
|19
|1.9
|Abdón Prats
|Mallorca
|24
|19
|3.9
|Nicolas Pépé
|Villarreal
|24
|19
|1.4
|José Campaña
|Las Palmas
|23
|19
|1.6
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|22
|19
|1.9
|Lucas Rosa
|Valladolid
|21
|19
|0.9
|Clément Lenglet
|Atlético
|21
|19
|1
|Nayef Aguerd
|Real Sociedad
|21
|19
|1
|Javi Rodríguez
|Celta Vigo
|32
|18
|0.7
|Álvaro García
|Vallecano
|32
|18
|0.7
|Manu Sánchez
|Alavés
|29
|18
|0.7
|Unai López
|Vallecano
|28
|18
|1.1
|Ramon Terrats
|Villarreal
|22
|18
|1.6
|Santiago Mouriño
|Alavés
|22
|18
|1
|Kirian Rodríguez
|Las Palmas
|21
|18
|0.9
|Raúl Asencio
|Real Madrid
|20
|18
|1.1
|Chimy Ávila
|Betis
|19
|18
|2.4
|Aritz Elustondo
|Real Sociedad
|19
|18
|1.4
|Reinildo
|Atlético
|19
|18
|1.7
|Álvaro Rodríguez
|Getafe
|19
|18
|2.3
|Florian Lejeune
|Vallecano
|33
|17
|0.5
|Jesús Areso
|Osasuna
|32
|17
|0.6
|Andrei Ratiu
|Vallecano
|31
|17
|0.6
|Valentin Rosier
|Leganés
|30
|17
|0.6
|Unai Gómez
|Athletic Club
|28
|17
|1.4
|Adrià Pedrosa
|Sevilla
|28
|17
|0.7
|Arnaut Danjuma
|Villarreal
|26
|17
|1
|Juanmi
|Betis
|23
|17
|1.7
|Bertug Yildirim
|Getafe
|19
|17
|1.5
|Jonathan Bamba
|Celta Vigo
|12
|17
|1.9
|Maroan Sannadi
|Athletic Club
|12
|17
|3
|Oliver McBurnie
|Las Palmas
|30
|16
|0.9
|Dani Vivian
|Athletic Club
|28
|16
|0.6
|Fran García
|Real Madrid
|27
|16
|0.8
|Yuri Berchiche
|Athletic Club
|26
|16
|0.9
|Fermín López
|Barcelona
|24
|16
|1.4
|Chidera Ejuke
|Sevilla
|23
|16
|1.5
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|22
|16
|1.6
|Stoichkov
|Alavés
|16
|16
|2.1
|Edu Expósito
|Espanyol
|15
|16
|2
|Pepelu
|Valencia
|31
|15
|0.9
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|31
|15
|0.9
|Ander Guevara
|Alavés
|30
|15
|0.8
|Antonio Rüdiger
|Real Madrid
|29
|15
|0.6
|Beñat Prados
|Athletic Club
|28
|15
|0.8
|Javi Hernández
|Leganés
|28
|15
|0.6
|David López
|Girona
|27
|15
|0.6
|Ladislav Krejcí
|Girona
|25
|15
|0.6
|Aitor Ruibal
|Betis
|25
|15
|1.4
|Luka Sucic
|Real Sociedad
|25
|15
|0.8
|Randy Nteka
|Vallecano
|24
|15
|1.2
|Pablo Durán
|Celta Vigo
|23
|15
|1.1
|Sheraldo Becker
|Real Sociedad
|22
|15
|1.4
|Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta
|Athletic Club
|22
|15
|1.1
|Marvin Park
|Las Palmas
|19
|15
|1.7
|Sergio Gómez
|Real Sociedad
|33
|14
|0.5
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|32
|14
|0.5
|Carlos Romero
|Espanyol
|30
|14
|0.6
|Iván Martín
|Girona
|28
|14
|0.7
|Nemanja Gudelj
|Sevilla
|27
|14
|0.6
|Kike Salas
|Sevilla
|27
|14
|0.7
|Darko Brasanac
|Leganés
|27
|14
|0.8
|Pol Lozano
|Espanyol
|27
|14
|0.7
|Hugo Álvarez
|Celta Vigo
|24
|14
|0.9
|Oriol Romeu
|Girona
|22
|14
|1
|Takuma Asano
|Mallorca
|20
|14
|1.3
|Yeray Álvarez
|Athletic Club
|19
|14
|0.8
|Álvaro Djaló
|Athletic Club
|16
|14
|2.1
|Alejandro Francés
|Girona
|14
|14
|1.3
|Thierry Correia
|Valencia
|11
|14
|1.6
|Tajon Buchanan
|Villarreal
|10
|14
|4.3
|Daley Blind
|Girona
|30
|13
|0.5
|César Tárrega
|Valencia
|30
|13
|0.4
|Jon Guridi
|Alavés
|29
|13
|0.6
|Raúl Moro
|Valladolid
|29
|13
|0.6
|Omar Mascarell
|Mallorca
|28
|13
|0.7
|Kiko Femenía
|Villarreal
|28
|13
|0.5
|Koke
|Atlético
|28
|13
|0.7
|Ferran Torres
|Barcelona
|26
|13
|1.2
|Copete
|Mallorca
|24
|13
|0.8
|Eray Cömert
|Valladolid
|22
|13
|0.8
|Manu Morlanes
|Mallorca
|21
|13
|0.9
|Umar Sadiq
|Real Sociedad
|20
|13
|1.3
|Abel Ruiz
|Girona
|19
|13
|0.9
|Pablo Marín
|Real Sociedad
|19
|13
|1.2
|Alexander Sørloth
|Atlético
|31
|12
|0.8
|Raúl García
|Osasuna
|28
|12
|1.6
|Jaime Mata
|Las Palmas
|26
|12
|2.1
|Ander Barrenetxea
|Real Sociedad
|26
|12
|1
|José María Giménez
|Atlético
|25
|12
|0.6
|Toni Martínez
|Alavés
|25
|12
|1.2
|Abdul Mumin
|Vallecano
|24
|12
|0.5
|Pablo Fornals
|Betis
|22
|12
|0.7
|Marc Bartra
|Betis
|22
|12
|0.6
|Álex Muñoz
|Las Palmas
|20
|12
|0.8
|Borja Mayoral
|Getafe
|20
|12
|1.3
|Jorge Sáenz
|Leganés
|19
|12
|0.8
|Domingos Duarte
|Getafe
|18
|12
|0.7
|Darwin Machís
|Valladolid
|17
|12
|1.7
|Pau Cabanes
|Villarreal
|15
|12
|3.2
|Adnan Januzaj
|Las Palmas
|14
|12
|2.7
|Alfonso Espino
|Vallecano
|13
|12
|1.5
|Stefan Bajcetic
|Las Palmas
|12
|12
|1.3
|Adam Aznou
|Valladolid
|10
|12
|1.6
|Duk
|Leganés
|7
|12
|7.7
|Alejandro Catena
|Osasuna
|31
|11
|0.4
|Antonio Sánchez
|Mallorca
|29
|11
|0.8
|Carl Starfelt
|Celta Vigo
|28
|11
|0.4
|Carles Pérez
|Getafe
|27
|11
|0.7
|Joan Jordán
|Alavés
|23
|11
|0.7
|Saúl Ñíguez
|Sevilla
|22
|11
|0.7
|Youssouf Sabaly
|Betis
|21
|11
|0.6
|José Gayà
|Valencia
|20
|11
|0.6
|Tomás Conechny
|Alavés
|19
|11
|1.3
|Iker Muñoz
|Osasuna
|19
|11
|2
|Gerard Gumbau
|Vallecano
|19
|11
|1.3
|Óscar Trejo
|Vallecano
|16
|11
|2.1
|Bojan Miovski
|Girona
|16
|11
|1.2
|Omar Alderete
|Getafe
|31
|10
|0.3
|Martin Valjent
|Mallorca
|28
|10
|0.4
|Ángel Correa
|Atlético
|27
|10
|1.3
|Natan
|Betis
|27
|10
|0.5
|Igor Zubeldia
|Real Sociedad
|25
|10
|0.4
|Sergio Camello
|Vallecano
|23
|10
|0.8
|Fran Pérez
|Valencia
|22
|10
|2
|Aihen Muñoz
|Real Sociedad
|19
|10
|1
|Jesús Vázquez
|Valencia
|17
|10
|1.1
|Pere Milla
|Espanyol
|16
|10
|3
|Chuki
|Valladolid
|16
|10
|1.4
|Suso
|Sevilla
|12
|10
|2.9
|Florian Grillitsch
|Valladolid
|10
|10
|1.9
|Sergio González
|Leganés
|33
|9
|0.3
|Antonio Raíllo
|Mallorca
|32
|9
|0.3
|Fran Beltrán
|Celta Vigo
|30
|9
|0.4
|Jon Moncayola
|Osasuna
|30
|9
|0.4
|Stanko Juric
|Valladolid
|26
|9
|0.5
|Portu
|Girona
|23
|9
|1.5
|Hugo Sotelo
|Celta Vigo
|22
|9
|0.6
|Iván Balliu
|Vallecano
|21
|9
|0.9
|Coba da Costa
|Getafe
|16
|9
|0.9
|Peter Federico
|Getafe
|15
|9
|2.1
|Urko González
|Real Sociedad
|14
|9
|0.7
|Gerard Moreno
|Villarreal
|14
|9
|1.3
|Marcão
|Sevilla
|11
|9
|1.8
|Rubén Vargas
|Sevilla
|11
|9
|1.2
|Yan Diomande
|Leganés
|6
|9
|3.5
|Pau Cubarsí
|Barcelona
|31
|8
|0.3
|Loïc Badé
|Sevilla
|29
|8
|0.3
|Scott McKenna
|Las Palmas
|27
|8
|0.3
|Donny van de Beek
|Girona
|26
|8
|0.5
|Endrick
|Real Madrid
|19
|8
|3.3
|Adama Boiro
|Athletic Club
|16
|8
|0.7
|Damián Rodríguez
|Celta Vigo
|16
|8
|0.8
|Irvin Cardona
|Espanyol
|16
|8
|1.2
|Rodrigo Riquelme
|Atlético
|16
|8
|1.4
|Dani Gómez
|Valencia
|14
|8
|1.4
|Éder Militão
|Real Madrid
|12
|8
|0.8
|Pablo Torre
|Barcelona
|10
|8
|2.3
|José Gragera
|Espanyol
|10
|8
|1.3
|Chiquinho
|Mallorca
|8
|8
|5.1
|Julián Alvarez
|Atlético
|34
|7
|0.3
|Enzo Boyomo
|Valladolid
|33
|7
|0.2
|Leandro Cabrera
|Espanyol
|30
|7
|0.2
|Juanlu Sánchez
|Sevilla
|28
|7
|0.5
|Mika Mármol
|Las Palmas
|27
|7
|0.3
|Gerard Martín
|Barcelona
|24
|7
|0.7
|Rubén Peña
|Osasuna
|23
|7
|0.9
|Juan Bernat
|Villarreal
|22
|7
|0.7
|Jon Olasagasti
|Real Sociedad
|20
|7
|0.8
|Rafa Mir
|Valencia
|16
|7
|1.1
|Carlos Domínguez
|Celta Vigo
|15
|7
|0.7
|Asier Villalibre
|Alavés
|15
|7
|2.1
|Juan Herzog
|Las Palmas
|15
|7
|0.7
|Álvaro Aguado
|Espanyol
|15
|7
|1.5
|Sergi Guardiola
|Vallecano
|15
|7
|1.8
|Stanis Idumbo
|Sevilla
|14
|7
|2.3
|Ferland Mendy
|Real Madrid
|14
|7
|0.6
|Pau Navarro
|Villarreal
|13
|7
|1
|Aridane Hernández
|Vallecano
|11
|7
|0.8
|Cucho Hernández
|Betis
|11
|7
|0.7
|Henrique
|Valladolid
|3
|7
|3.2
|Nabil Fekir
|Betis
|2
|7
|3.5
|Joan García
|Espanyol
|34
|6
|0.2
|Lucien Agoumé
|Sevilla
|31
|6
|0.3
|Marko Dmitrovic
|Leganés
|28
|6
|0.2
|Augusto Batalla
|Vallecano
|28
|6
|0.2
|Moi Gómez
|Osasuna
|25
|6
|0.7
|Matija Nastasic
|Leganés
|25
|6
|0.3
|Orri Óskarsson
|Real Sociedad
|23
|6
|0.6
|Pedro Díaz
|Vallecano
|22
|6
|0.5
|Cédric Bakambu
|Betis
|22
|6
|0.9
|Sergio Carreira
|Celta Vigo
|21
|6
|0.4
|Denis Suárez
|Villarreal
|20
|6
|1
|Benito Ramírez
|Las Palmas
|17
|6
|1.4
|Brian Oliván
|Espanyol
|17
|6
|0.5
|Ricardo Rodríguez
|Betis
|16
|6
|0.5
|Sergi Canós
|Valencia
|16
|6
|1.5
|Allan Nyom
|Getafe
|16
|6
|0.8
|Raúl Albiol
|Villarreal
|15
|6
|0.5
|Carlos Benavídez
|Alavés
|14
|6
|1.4
|Fernando López
|Celta Vigo
|14
|6
|1
|Enric Franquesa
|Leganés
|12
|6
|0.9
|Mateu Morey
|Mallorca
|12
|6
|1.1
|Juma Bah
|Valladolid
|12
|6
|0.6
|Antonio Candela
|Valladolid
|9
|6
|0.8
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|8
|6
|0.9
|Abde Rebbach
|Alavés
|8
|6
|1.4
|Nabil Aberdin
|Getafe
|7
|6
|2.1
|Iván Jaime
|Valencia
|5
|6
|2.8
|Ángel Ortiz
|Betis
|4
|6
|1.6
|Álex Remiro
|Real Sociedad
|33
|5
|0.2
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Valencia
|30
|5
|0.2
|Jasper Cillessen
|Las Palmas
|27
|5
|0.2
|Nahuel Molina
|Atlético
|26
|5
|0.3
|Eric García
|Barcelona
|25
|5
|0.4
|Óscar De Marcos
|Athletic Club
|23
|5
|0.3
|Aitor Paredes
|Athletic Club
|21
|5
|0.3
|Fernando Calero
|Espanyol
|17
|5
|1
|Yellu Santiago
|Getafe
|16
|5
|1.4
|Jhon Solís
|Girona
|15
|5
|1
|Enzo Loiodice
|Las Palmas
|15
|5
|0.9
|Marc Roca
|Betis
|14
|5
|0.5
|Víctor Meseguer
|Valladolid
|14
|5
|1.1
|Luiz Júnior
|Villarreal
|14
|5
|0.4
|Jon Pacheco
|Real Sociedad
|13
|5
|0.6
|José Arnáiz
|Osasuna
|13
|5
|4.1
|César Azpilicueta
|Atlético
|12
|5
|0.6
|Amath Ndiaye
|Valladolid
|11
|5
|1.3
|Gabriel Misehouy
|Girona
|9
|5
|1.8
|Tamás Nikitscher
|Valladolid
|9
|5
|0.8
|Aleksandar Sedlar
|Alavés
|8
|5
|0.9
|Unai Núñez
|Athletic Club
|8
|5
|0.8
|Sébastien Haller
|Leganés
|8
|5
|1.1
|Valentín Barco
|Sevilla
|7
|5
|1.6
|Tanguy Nianzou
|Sevilla
|6
|5
|0.9
|Yoel Lago
|Celta Vigo
|5
|5
|1.2
|García Pascual
|Sevilla
|4
|5
|2.3
|Sergio Herrera
|Osasuna
|33
|4
|0.1
|Vicente Guaita
|Celta Vigo
|30
|4
|0.1
|Cristhian Stuani
|Girona
|28
|4
|0.4
|Antonio Sivera
|Alavés
|28
|4
|0.1
|Andoni Gorosabel
|Athletic Club
|19
|4
|0.3
|Jesús Navas
|Sevilla
|15
|4
|0.9
|Jailson
|Celta Vigo
|13
|4
|0.6
|Hugo Guillamón
|Valencia
|12
|4
|1
|Kike Barja
|Osasuna
|12
|4
|1.4
|Assane Diao
|Betis
|10
|4
|1.3
|Germán Valera
|Valencia
|8
|4
|2.5
|Papa Dame Ba
|Girona
|1
|4
|7.7
|Paulo Gazzaniga
|Girona
|34
|3
|0.1
|Dominik Greif
|Mallorca
|28
|3
|0.1
|Logan Costa
|Villarreal
|28
|3
|0.1
|Javi Sánchez
|Valladolid
|25
|3
|0.1
|Mikel Vesga
|Athletic Club
|22
|3
|0.3
|Pau Víctor
|Barcelona
|19
|3
|0.9
|David Torres
|Valladolid
|18
|3
|0.2
|Unai Simón
|Athletic Club
|17
|3
|0.2
|Juan Foyth
|Villarreal
|16
|3
|0.2
|Adrián
|Betis
|15
|3
|0.2
|Julián Chicco
|Leganés
|13
|3
|0.9
|Roberto López
|Leganés
|13
|3
|0.7
|Axel Witsel
|Atlético
|12
|3
|0.4
|William Carvalho
|Betis
|10
|3
|0.7
|Ronald Araujo
|Barcelona
|10
|3
|0.4
|Hamari Traoré
|Real Sociedad
|9
|3
|0.5
|Ander Herrera
|Athletic Club
|8
|3
|1
|Adrián Pica
|Alavés
|8
|3
|0.6
|Manu Bueno
|Sevilla
|7
|3
|2.5
|Luka Romero
|Alavés
|6
|3
|1.4
|Juan Soriano
|Leganés
|6
|3
|0.5
|Andy Pelmard
|Las Palmas
|4
|3
|1.3
|Marc Bernal
|Barcelona
|3
|3
|1.1
|Adrián Rodríguez
|Alavés
|2
|3
|2.2
|Unai García
|Osasuna
|2
|3
|4.2
|Jan Oblak
|Atlético
|33
|2
|0.1
|Karl Hein
|Valladolid
|28
|2
|0.1
|Juan Cruz
|Osasuna
|21
|2
|0.2
|Iker Losada
|Betis
|20
|2
|0.3
|Jorge Herrando
|Osasuna
|18
|2
|0.1
|Rui Silva
|Betis
|15
|2
|0.1
|Yarek Gasiorowski
|Valencia
|15
|2
|0.2
|Íñigo Lekue
|Athletic Club
|13
|2
|0.3
|Toni Lato
|Mallorca
|11
|2
|0.4
|Juanpe
|Girona
|10
|2
|0.3
|Marc Cardona
|Las Palmas
|10
|2
|1.8
|Mouctar Diakhaby
|Valencia
|9
|2
|0.5
|Alfonso Pedraza
|Villarreal
|9
|2
|0.7
|Joseph Aidoo
|Celta Vigo
|8
|2
|0.3
|Álvaro Fernández
|Sevilla
|8
|2
|0.3
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|7
|2
|0.3
|Peio Canales
|Athletic Club
|7
|2
|1
|Mihailo Ristic
|Celta Vigo
|6
|2
|0.7
|Jesús Owono
|Alavés
|6
|2
|0.4
|Ansu Fati
|Barcelona
|6
|2
|0.8
|Facundo Garcés
|Alavés
|6
|2
|0.6
|Alberto Risco
|Getafe
|5
|2
|2.8
|Justin Smith
|Espanyol
|5
|2
|0.9
|Arkaitz Mariezkurrena
|Real Sociedad
|5
|2
|1.7
|Fran Vieites
|Betis
|4
|2
|0.5
|Nico Serrano
|Athletic Club
|4
|2
|1.6
|John Patrick
|Getafe
|4
|2
|4
|Thomas Lemar
|Atlético
|4
|2
|3.1
|Rodri
|Betis
|3
|2
|1.5
|Jan Salas
|Mallorca
|3
|2
|8.6
|Lucas Ocampos
|Sevilla
|2
|2
|1
|Raúl de Tomás
|Vallecano
|2
|2
|9
|Daley Sinkgraven
|Las Palmas
|2
|2
|2
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|28
|1
|0
|Diego Conde
|Villarreal
|21
|1
|0
|Valery Fernández
|Mallorca
|17
|1
|0.3
|Juan Berrocal
|Getafe
|16
|1
|0.1
|Héctor Fort
|Barcelona
|14
|1
|0.2
|Julen Agirrezabala
|Athletic Club
|14
|1
|0.1
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Barcelona
|13
|1
|0.1
|Eric Bailly
|Villarreal
|12
|1
|0.1
|Sergi Gómez
|Espanyol
|11
|1
|0.1
|Javier Manquillo
|Celta Vigo
|10
|1
|0.2
|Kelechi Iheanacho
|Sevilla
|9
|1
|0.2
|Gonzalo Montiel
|Sevilla
|6
|1
|0.8
|Dani Cárdenas
|Vallecano
|6
|1
|0.2
|Leo Román
|Mallorca
|6
|1
|0.2
|Franco Cervi
|Celta Vigo
|6
|1
|0.3
|James Rodríguez
|Vallecano
|6
|1
|0.7
|Mateo Flores
|Betis
|6
|1
|0.6
|Alejandro Padilla
|Athletic Club
|5
|1
|0.3
|Hugo Novoa
|Alavés
|5
|1
|0.4
|Nacho Vidal
|Osasuna
|5
|1
|0.8
|Andrii Lunin
|Real Madrid
|5
|1
|0.2
|Martín Tejón
|Valencia
|4
|1
|2
|Kim Min-Su
|Girona
|3
|1
|4.5
|Iker Almena
|Girona
|2
|1
|2
|Iker Benito
|Osasuna
|2
|1
|2.6
|Daniel Luna
|Mallorca
|2
|1
|5
|Naci Ünüvar
|Espanyol
|2
|1
|3.1
|Álvaro Odriozola
|Real Sociedad
|2
|1
|2.2
|Max Aarons
|Valencia
|2
|1
|0.9
|Pau López
|Girona
|1
|1
|2
|Juan Musso
|Atlético
|1
|1
|1
|Gorka Rivera
|Getafe
|1
|1
|4.7
|Javi Llabrés
|Mallorca
|1
|1
|1.6
|Israel Domínguez
|Sevilla
|1
|1
|5.3
|Diego Hormigo
|Sevilla
|1
|1
|2.4
|David Soria
|Getafe
|34
|0
|0
|Ørjan Nyland
|Sevilla
|27
|0
|0
|Iñaki Peña
|Barcelona
|15
|0
|0
|Willy Kambwala
|Villarreal
|15
|0
|0
|Jon Martín
|Real Sociedad
|11
|0
|0
|Héctor Bellerín
|Betis
|9
|0
|0
|Dinko Horkas
|Las Palmas
|9
|0
|0
|Cenk Özkacar
|Valencia
|7
|0
|0
|Marc Domenech
|Mallorca
|7
|0
|0
|David Alaba
|Real Madrid
|7
|0
|0
|Rafael Bauza
|Espanyol
|5
|0
|0
|André Ferreira
|Valladolid
|5
|0
|0
|Iván Villar
|Celta Vigo
|4
|0
|0
|Stole Dimitrievski
|Valencia
|4
|0
|0
|Selvi Clua
|Girona
|4
|0
|0
|Akor Adams
|Sevilla
|4
|0
|0
|Javier Martón
|Athletic Club
|3
|0
|0
|Sergi Domínguez
|Barcelona
|3
|0
|0
|Abdoulaye Keita
|Getafe
|3
|0
|0
|Arsen Zakharyan
|Real Sociedad
|3
|0
|0
|Carlos Guirao
|Leganés
|2
|0
|0
|Aritz Arambarri
|Leganés
|2
|0
|0
|Andreas Christensen
|Barcelona
|2
|0
|0
|Etienne Eto'o Pineda
|Vallecano
|2
|0
|0
|Siebe Van der Heyden
|Mallorca
|2
|0
|0
|Raúl Chasco
|Valladolid
|2
|0
|0
|Iker Córdoba
|Valencia
|2
|0
|0
|Fabio González
|Las Palmas
|2
|0
|0
|Ramón Martínez
|Sevilla
|2
|0
|0
|Pablo García
|Betis
|2
|0
|0
|Adu Ares
|Athletic Club
|1
|0
|0
|Aitor Fernández
|Osasuna
|1
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Abajas
|Valencia
|1
|0
|0
|David Otorbi
|Valencia
|1
|0
|0
|Pelayo Fernández
|Vallecano
|1
|0
|0
|Unai Marrero
|Real Sociedad
|1
|0
|0
|Jacobo Ramón
|Real Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|Fran González
|Real Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|Arnau Rafús
|Valladolid
|1
|0
|0
|Arnau Solà
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|0
|Maximiliano Caufriez
|Valencia
|1
|0
|0
|Mario Maroto
|Valladolid
|1
|0
|0
|Pejiño
|Las Palmas
|1
|0
|0
|Ferrán Ruiz
|Girona
|1
|0
|0
|Adrián Niño
|Atlético
|1
|0
|0
|Sergio Arribas
|Betis
|1
|0
|0
|David López
|Mallorca
|1
|0
|0
|Dani Rodríguez
|Barcelona
|1
|0
|0
Along with that, I'll throw in 2+ fouls won for the trio of Vinicus Junior, Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham. In a high stakes match with plenty of intensity, the talismen wide players will attract plenty of focus. Vinicius (2.6) and Yamal (2.8) are both averaging 2+ fouls won per 90 in La Liga this season, while a little further back, Jude Bellingham is an expert in drawing fouls in central midfield areas. Borussia Dortmund hacked him down five times in midweek, and he'll want to cover every blade of grass in this game.
Getafe v Valencia - Sun, 15:15
Poor old Valencia. After losing to a Las Palmas team on Monday who hadn't won in La Liga since February, Ruben Baraja's side now find themselves rock bottom of the division. For a club as grand and storied as they, it's an almightily bitter pill to swallow. Turning the ship around is going to be no simple feat, either.
Make no mistake, Getafe v Valencia represents a true basement battle in La Liga this season. The difference is Getafe are prepared for this type of situation; they expect to be in the scrap until the last day of the season if that's what it takes. For Valencia, their current reality brings nothing but resignation and frustration. They've found themselves again in a situation which doesn't correspond to where a club of their size should be.
While they're at a real low point having gone bottom of La Liga, I'd suggest this is the time to back against Valencia. With nerves heightened, players freezing up, and everyone having to take stock of the reality of their situation - after how much they overperformed last season - Baraja's side cut the figure of a fragile team. Besides, a look at the data so far tells you this is simply a team who are not performing in line with where they need to be to pick up results.
Valencia rank 19th out of 20 sides for xG this season (7.38), only ahead of promoted Leganes. And in worse news, given how much they relied on defensive performance last term, they've dropped off big time this term and fallen to 17th for xG against (15.75).
Getafe's games are very rarely high-scoring, but I see them frustrating the life out of Valencia in this one. I'll take them to get the win in a game with under 3.5 total goals.
Real Sociedad v Osasuna - Sun, 20:00
Things are picking up for Real Sociedad, and they're repaying those of us who had faith they'd get back to their reliable best eventually. Between adapting to some key departures and suffering some pretty bad luck on the defensive side early on in the season, things are settling down for them and their path forward is revealing itself.
I did say similar ahead of the Girona game last time out (before backing them to win), and a big 1-0 victory there should have an effect on them when they return to league action this weekend. Now is the time for them to start stacking wins together and getting back in the hunt for that precious top four spot.
Up next for them are Osasuna, who are one of the teams who rely most on their home form in La Liga. 13 of their 15 points won this season have been done so in home matches, with 87% of their total being amassed at El Sadar. On the road, they're winless in four games (D2 L2) this term and have only won three of their last 19 trips in the competition overall.
With Osasuna being so fragile on the road, I expect we'll see Vicente Moreno's side try to keep this one as tight as possible for as long as possible. Make no mistake, they'd be delighted with a point. And as for Real Sociedad, it often takes them a while to warm up in games and really assert themselves. They've scored just three first half goals in 10 La Liga matches this term.
However, given their promising form, I do expect La Real to eventually make the difference in this one and collect a second consecutive win. After his fine performance and winning goal against Girona last time out, Mikel Oyarzabal's building form after a tough start could well lead the way for the home side.
Get tips for the rest of this week's Football from our roster of expert tipsters!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
