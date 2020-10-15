La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW6

Sevilla to pick up three more points in Granada

Granada v Sevilla

Saturday, 12:00

Sevilla held firm against Barcelona before the international break to keep their unbeaten start intact, and Julen Lopetegui's team are expected to prolong that run with a win at Granada. The visitors are 43% with Infogol's model to get the better of a Granada team which has made progress in Europe but started slowly at home, with a low-scoring game on the cards.

Back the 0-2 @ 8/19.20

Atlético to get their scoring touch back

Celta Vigo v Atlético Madrid

Saturday, 15:00

Diego Simeone's Atléti followed a 6-1 win over Granada with successive goalless draws, and go into their game at Balaídos without Thomas Partey after the midfielder's big-money move to Arsenal. Nevertheless, Infogol expects them to have enough against a Celta side which also failed to score in either of its last two games. This is unlikely to be a high-scoring affair, with over 2.5 goals at 41% and BTTS at 44%.

Back the 0-2 @ 15/28.40

Real Madrid to burst Cádiz's bubble

Real Madrid v Cádiz

Saturday, 17:30

Cádiz showed decent form before the international break, taking seven points from their last four games, but are expected to find things tougher in Madrid. Zinedine Zidane's hosts are unbeaten so far this season and will be keen to get as many points on the board as possible before beginning their Champions League campaign, so it's easy to see why Infogol's model puts their chances at a huge 72%.

Back the 2-0 @ 11/26.60

Barça to find a way through against Getafe

Getafe v Barcelona

Saturday, 20:00

Barcelona haven't quite yet found their stride performance-wise, but they won't be complaining about their unbeaten start to the season. New signing Sergiño Dest could be in line for a full debut at the Coliseum, where Barça took all three points almost exactly a year ago, and Infogol expects Ronald Koeman's side to repeat the feat against a Getafe side who don't create all that much.

Back the 0-2 @ 8/19.20

Eibar to squeak three points against Osasuna

Eibar v Osasuna

Sunday, 11:00

Eibar's win at Valladolid before the break was extremely welcome, helping José Luis Mendilibar's side move out of the bottom three, and they can build up a bit of momentum against an Osasuna team with a mixed bag of results so far. Infogol's model makes the hosts slight favourites, though they'll be wary of last season's meeting where they bettered the visitors on xG but fell to a 2-0 home defeat.

Back the 2-1 @ 10.50

Athletic to earn vital home win

Athletic Bilbao v Levante

Sunday, 13:00

Neither Athletic nor Levante has flown out of the traps, with both coming into this game off the back of successive defeats. The hosts can count themselves unlucky to have lost against both Alavés and Cádiz after giving as good as they got in both games, and Gaizka Garitano will be quietly confident of getting a first win at San Mamés since June.

Back the 2-0 @ 15/2

Villarreal to go three for three at home

Villarreal v Valencia

Sunday, 15:00

Villarreal have been unstoppable at home under Unai Emery, averaging 2.95 xGF per game at El Madrigal, and that's unlikely to change when Valencia come to town. The visitors were soundly beaten in the corresponding fixture back in June, and Infogol anticipates a similar outcome as Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin attempt to get one over on their former club.

Back the 2-0 @ 9/19.80

Alavés to earn rare back-to-back wins

Alavés v Elche

Sunday, 17:30

Alavés won back-to-back games just once in the 2019/20 season, but Pablo Machin's side have a great chance to do so this weekend against Elche. The visitors have averaged just 0.57 xGF per game so far this season, but have managed to turn that into four points so the hosts will need to be wary. Nonetheless, Infogol gives Alavés a 45% chance of taking all three points.

Back the 2-0 @ 7/18.00

Huesca to pick up first win of new season

Huesca v Real Valladolid

Sunday, 17:30

Huesca's efforts to add a cutting edge have seen them swoop for former Barcelona forward Sandro, and they'll hope his arrival is enough to turn a run of promising performances into points on the board. Valladolid should give Michel's side some opportunities, having allowed more than 1.5 xGA per game this season, and Infogol's model expects this to be the game where Huesca earn a first win since returning to La Liga.

Back the 2-0 @ 10/111.00

Real Sociedad to come through tough away challenge

Real Betis v Real Sociedad

Sunday, 20:00

Real Sociedad have started the season strongly, a surprise defeat at home to Valencia aside, and are slight favourites - according to Infogol's model - to take all three points at Estadio Benito Villamarín. Much will depend on which Betis turn up, with Manuel Pellegrini's side in mixed form so far this season, and few would be surprised if both goalkeepers are left picking the ball out of the back of the net.

Back the 1-2 @ 11/112.00

