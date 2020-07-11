La Liga Betting: Wins for Barcelona and Atletico on Saturday

Barca to win competitive match

Valladolid [11.0] v Barcelona [1.37]; The Draw [5.3]

Saturday 11 July, 18:30

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

Barcelona once again have the advantage of playing before their title rivals Real Madrid, when they travel to Valladolid on Saturday.

Quique Setien's side moved to within a point of Real Madrid when they beat Espanyol 1-0 on Wednesday night. As you might expect from a derby game, it was a more difficult challenge for Barca than the La Liga table might have suggested it would be.

Espanyol did not play much like a team that were bottom of the table and it took a goal of high quality to defeat and relegate them. Setien once again started with Lionel Messi playing behind a front two of Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez, with the trio combining delightfully for the decisive goal. A Griezmann back-heel in the box gave Messi the opportunity to shoot and Suarez tucked home the rebound.

It seems likely that Setien will stick with his new formation and at the moment it's paying off. Even if Real Madrid do win the title, as long as Setien can prove that he can find the right balance in attack, it will go a long way towards the club keeping faith in him going into next season.

Barcelona's away form has been an issue that predated Setien's arrival. Valladolid have been playing well at home since the season restarted and they are currently unbeaten at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla in four matches (W1 D3).

With Barcelona having handled the title race pressure over the last two matches, we have to assume that they will do so again. Valladolid can make life tough though and it could be worth backing them to get on the scoresheet, with a Barcelona win and both teams to score at [3.2].

Another precious point for Celta Vigo

Osasuna [2.96] v Celta Vigo [2.76] ; The Draw [3.2]

Saturday 11 July, 16:00

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

Celta Vigo are very close to securing their safety. On Tuesday they secured a valuable point with a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, which gave them a total of 36.

Osasuna lost 3-0 at Betis in midweek, but had previously been in decent form. As the odds indicate, this looks likely to be a close one and the draw at [3.2] seems both the smart bet and a result that Celta Vigo will be happy with.

Atletico will return to winning ways

Atletico Madrid [1.49] v Real Betis [8.8]; The Draw [4.4]

Saturday 11 July, 21:00

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

Atletico have been in very reliable form post-lockdown, so their draw at Celta Vigo was a surprise. It opened up the possibility of Sevilla finishing ahead of them in third, while there is still some work to do before Champions League qualification is assured.

As mentioned, Betis beat Osasuna on Wednesday. It was a result somewhat out of the blue, given the poor form of Betis season the season resumed (P8 W2 D2 L4) and Atletico should get back to winning ways against them. You can back Atletico to win to nil at [2.3].