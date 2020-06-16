La Liga Betting: Wins for Atletico and Athletic after weekend draw

Atletico will claim first win of summer season

Osasuna [5.4] v Atletico Madrid [1.92]; The Draw [3.4]

Wednesday 17 June, 21:00

Wednesday 17 June, 21:00

Osasuna and Atletico Madrid are both looking for their first wins since the season restarted, having drawn their respective games over the opening weekend.

Of the two, it's Osasuna that can feel happiest with their result. They were given a tough opening fixture away against Champions League-chasing Real Sociedad and took the lead through Adrian's first-half penalty, before being pegged back after the break.

Osasuna did sixth placed Atletico Madrid a favour, as earlier on Sunday they had drawn 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao and Sociedad in fourth had the chance to extend their lead. Instead, the situation in the top four race remains virtually unchanged, with fifth placed Getafe losing and Valencia in seventh, also drawing.

Atletico's match with Bilbao was a tight affair, in which either could have snatched a narrow victory. Jan Oblak came to Atletico's rescue with an improbable first-half save, while the Bilbao keeper Unai Simon denied Santiago Arias a late winner.

Diego Simeone made the decision to play Marcos Llorente in an advanced role just behind Diego Costa, having declared that his team are not yet fit enough for him to play Alvaro Morata alongside the Brazilian. Felix was another option that Simeone was without, as the Portuguese forward was suspended for the Bilbao game.

Costa was clearly not at his sharpest, but finished well when presented with a chance to equalise. With Felix available again and Costa and Morata both having got some much needed playing time, Atletico could carry more of a cutting edge in this match.

The visitors are now unbeaten in eight, but their number of draws is a concern (W4 D4). Yet with Atletico's price set at a generous [1.92], it's worth backing them to win against an Osasuna side that they beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Bilbao can build on bright start

Eibar [3.4] v Athletic Bilbao [2.44]; The Draw [3.2]

Wednesday 17 June, 18:30

Wednesday 17 June, 18:30

Athletic Bilbao looked the equal of Atletico Madrid at the weekend, which should give them confidence when they travel to Eibar.

Iker Muniain scored Athletic's goal in the 1-1 draw and he and Inaki Williams looked dangerous throughout in attack. Before the season was paused, Bilbao were in erratic form, but that can in part be put down to the fatigue cased by their Copa del Rey run. With their appearance in the final now booked, their form should be more consistent, at least in the short term.

Eibar were three down by the break in their return to action against Real Madrid, who eased off in the second-half of a match that ended 3-1. Bilbao look decent value at [2.44] to inflict another defeat, with the option of combining an away win with under 2.5 goals boosting the price to [4.2].

Don't expect fireworks in first-half

Valladolid [3.0] v Celta Vigo [2.74]; The Draw [3.05]

Wednesday 17 June, 18:30

Wednesday 17 June, 18:30

Real Valladolid's 2-1 win at Leganes distanced them from a relegation fight that Celta Vigo are still in the thick of.

Sergio's side are now seven points clear of the bottom three. Celta Vigo remain just a point from the danger zone, after conceding a 90th minute goal at home to Villarreal, which saw them lose 1-0.

It was the third consecutive match in which Celta Vigo failed to scored and their lack of potency suggests that they will look to keep things tight. Eight of their last ten La Liga games have been 0-0 at half-time and you can back that scoreline to land again at [2.4].