La Liga Betting: Sevilla can take points from Barcelona

Value lies with draw in Barca's big test

Sevilla [4.2] v Barcelona [1.97]; The Draw [3.8]

Friday 19 June, 21:00

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

If Barcelona are to slip up at any stage during the title run-in, this match against Sevilla looks like the most probable stumbling block.

There are other difficult matches for Barcelona in the coming weeks, with Quique Setien's side facing the likes of Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid and the local derby against Espanyol. Yet all of these matches are at home, albeit in an empty Camp Nou. Barcelona's away form has been poor this season and third placed Sevilla will serve as a test as to whether that is still the case.

On Tuesday night, Barcelona won their second match since the season restarted with a 2-0 victory at home against Leganes. It was a game that Barca largely controlled, as the scored either side of the break, but they will be concerned by two first-half chances that were spurned by Leganes, that a more clinical side would have doubtless taken.

Having restarted the season with a confident derby win over Real Betis, Sevilla dropped points at Levante on Monday. A goal up through Luuk de Jong just after half-time, Sevilla conceded an 87th minute equaliser, after Diego Carlos scored an own goal. Having been in charge throughout the game, to throw away a victory in such a needless fashion was a bitter blow for Sevilla.

Nevertheless, Sevilla's overall performances suggests that they will be troublesome opponents for Barcelona. You could make a strong argument for backing Barca at rarely seen odds of [1.97], but overall the draw seems the best value at [3.8]. This looks likely to be a tight game decided by a single goal and at the very least the draw should provide a trading opportunity.

Granada should not be outsiders

Granada [3.2] v Villarreal [2.46]; The Draw [3.3]

Friday 19 June, 18:30

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

Both Granada and Villarreal can be pleased with their form since the season recommenced.

Villarreal have won both of their games by a 1-0 scoreline and have put themselves into contention for European qualification. It should be noted though, that their opponents so far - Celta Vigo and Mallorca - are both fighting against relegation.

Granada represent a definite step up in class for the visitors. Only two points behind Villarreal, they beat Getafe upon their return and were beating Real Betis 1-0 until the 85th minute on Monday, whereupon the game exploded into life and ended in an improbable 2-2 draw.

With Granada now unbeaten in seven (W4 D3) it's hard to see why Villarreal are so short. Granada have won six of their last seven home matches (D1) and are value at [2.3] in the Draw No Bet market.

With stakes high, goals can flow

Mallorca [2.8] v Leganes [2.92] ; The Draw [3.0]

Friday 19 June, 18:30

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

This game has the potential to be very dramatic. The stakes couldn't be higher in a six-pointer between two teams in the relegation zone.

With Espanyol in good form since the season restarted, Leganes are now bottom. They have lost both of their matches, with an opening home defeat to Valladollid being followed by Tuesday's loss at Barcelona.

Mallorca are 18th. They have also been unfortunate enough to face Barcelona, who beat them 4-0 and they then lost at Villarreal. Realistically, this is the first game that Mallorca will have gone into with any expectations of winning and climbing out of the bottom three.

Leganes of course, will be thinking largely along the same lines. With the need for points equally acute, we should expect both teams to be positive in their pursuit of a rare win. Both teams to score looks overpriced at [2.2].