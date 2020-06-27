La Liga Betting: Refreshed Real Madrid will win again

Madrid will claim clean sheet against rock bottom opponents

Espanyol [7.8] v Real Madrid [1.46]; The Draw [5.0]

Sunday 28 June, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

La Liga's bottom club Espanyol host the leaders Real Madrid on Sunday, with much on the line for both clubs.

Time is running out for Espanyol to save their top flight status. On Thursday they lost 1-0 to Real Betis and Espanyol's lack of points since the season restart (P4 W1 D1 L2) has been compounded by the fact that the teams that they have been looking to catch, have found some form. Espanyol are now eight points behind 17th placed Eibar, with seven games remaining.

It seems unlikely that Espanyol will be picking up any points against Real Madrid, who have been extremely clinical since the season resumed. Madrid have not just won all four of their games, but have done so while Zinedine Zidane has tinkered with the team, to ensure that everyone remains fresh.

Even Gareth Bale was given a surprise start in Real's most recent outing against Mallorca, which ended in a 2-0 win. To be able to call upon a player that good for the first time, in the fourth match of an intensive run of games, demonstrates the strength of squad that Zidane has to choose from. It could well be enough to get Madrid over the line.

This should be another victory for Real Madrid, that keeps them on top of La Liga going into next week. They have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games and can be backed at [2.5] to win to nil.

Low scoring match looks likely

Levante [2.8] v Real Betis [2.72]; The Draw [3.6]

Sunday 28 June, 13:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Only a point separates Levante in 12th and Real Betis a position behind them. It's the hosts that have been in the slightly better form, with their recent loss to third placed Atletico Madrid being their only defeat since the season restart (P4 W1 D2 L1).

Betis have just claimed their first win since the season resumed, beating Espanyol 1-0 on Thursday. Low scoring games have been a trend for both teams, so back under 2.5 goals at [2.1].

Yellow Submarine on the rise

Villarreal [2.24] v Valencia [3.4]; The Draw [3.7]

Sunday 28 June, 16:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Villarreal were behind Valencia when the La Liga season restarted, but have moved above them up to sixth, while Valencia have fallen to eighth.

It seems as if Villarreal's late run of form could see them qualify for Europe and they can move close to that target with a win against Valencia at [2.24].

Eibar can claim valuable point

Granada [2.54] v Eibar [3.5]; The Draw [2.98]

Sunday 28 June, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Granada are now without a win in three games (D2 L1) and have failed to score in either of their last two matches.

With Eibar unbeaten in three (W1 D2) and looking to further distance themselves from the relegation zone, the can claim a valuable away point, with a draw available at [2.98].