La Liga Betting: Out-of-form Sociedad won't stop Real Madrid revival

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard.
Will Eden Hazard help Real Madrid to another win when they travel to Real Sociedad?
With Real Madrid impressing since the season restart and Sociedad struggling, Dan Fitch is backing the visitors as he previews Sunday's La Liga games.

"Benzema's relationship with Eden Hazard is really blossoming and Madrid look a much better side now than they were pre-lockdown."

Back Real Madrid to beat Real Sociedad at [1.8]

Form favours Real Madrid against Champions League chasers

Real Sociedad [4.3] v Real Madrid [1.8]; The Draw [4.3]
Sunday 21 June, 21:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid's title quest continues with an away trip to a Real Sociedad side aiming to finish in the top four.

This is one of Madrid's most difficult remaining fixtures, as they try to overcome the two point advantage that the La Liga leaders Barcelona hold. Yet it's fair to say that it no longer looks quite as daunting as it did before the season restarted. Real Madrid have returned in fine form, while Sociedad have struggled and slipped out of the Champions League qualification positions.

On Thursday night, Real hosted Valencia. The visitors played very well in the first-half and had a goal disallowed for offside, but Madrid ultimately took control of an exciting game and won 3-0.

Karim Benzema scored two of the goals, with his second and Real's third, being of particularly high quality. His relationship with Eden Hazard is really blossoming and Madrid look a much better side now than they were pre-lockdown.

The same is not true of Real Sociedad. They restarted the season in fourth, but have slipped down to sixth. With fourth placed Atletico Madrid only two points ahead, they are still very much in the hunt for the Champions League, but their form needs to improve fast.

A home draw with Osasuna was followed on Thursday by a 2-0 loss at Alaves. Both of these opponents are in mid-table and represent the sort of teams that Sociedad should be beating, with trickier fixtures still to come.

This match certainly falls into this category. Real Sociedad's league position and prior form sees Madrid available at a pretty chunky price and it's worth backing Zinedine Zidane's side to win at [1.8].

Hard to see why Celta Vigo are favourites

Celta Vigo [2.0] v Alaves [4.8]; The Draw [3.3]
Sunday 21 June, 13:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Celta Vigo are badly in need of a win when they host Alaves in the Sunday lunchtime kick off in Spain.

They sit only one place and two points above the relegation zone. They have only picked up one point from a possible six since the season resumed, with Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Valladolid marking their fourth consecutive game without scoring a goal.

It's hard to see why Celta Vigo are so short against an Alaves side that have just claimed an impressive win against Real Sociedad. Alaves are big enough that you can back them to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market and still get odds of [1.98].

Valencia will finally get a win

Valencia [2.00] v Osasuna [4.0]; The Draw [3.6]
Sunday 21 June, 18:30
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Valencia are without a win since the season restarted (P2 D1 L1), but their performances suggest that they won't have to wait for long.

They conceded an injury time equaliser in their opener against Levante and can be proud of their performance against Real Madrid. The first-half of that match was very equal, until Madrid's extra class ultimately told.

If they can match that level of performance they should win this match against an Osasuna team that have just been thrashed 5-0 at home by Atletico Madrid. Valencia's price of [2.00] to claim three points looks generous.

Dan Fitch 2019/20 Season P/L

Staked: 634.00 pts
Returned: 609.63 pts
P/L: -24.37 pts

Recommended bets

Back Real Madrid to beat Real Sociedad at [1.8]
Back Alaves double chance against Celta Vigo at [1.98]
Back Valencia to beat Osasuna at [2.00]

Dan Fitch,

