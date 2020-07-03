To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

La Liga Betting: Granada can cause more problems for Valencia

Granada striker Roberto Soldado.
Will Roberto Soldado be celebrating after Granada's match with Valencia?
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Dan Fitch is backing Granada's home advantage to count against struggling Valencia, as he previews Saturday's La Liga matches...

"The veteran striker Roberto Soldado scored Granada’s second goal, which was his third in the last five games."

Back Granada draw no bet against Valencia at [2.1]

Managerial change has not kickstarted Valencia

Granada [3.0] v Valencia [2.68]; The Draw [3.3]
Thursday 4 July, 21:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Valencia will be looking to end their poor run of form when they travel to Granada on Saturday.

Restarting the season on the fringes of the fight for Champions League places, Valencia have slid down to tenth and even Europa League qualification looks unlikely. The decision to sack Albert Celades and replace him with Voro last week, was clearly intended to kickstart Valencia's run in, but things did not go to plan on Wednesday night, when they lost 2-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Voro is likely to be a placeholder in the position, with this being his fifth spell as a caretaker manager at the club and having been permanent manager for a few months in the 2016-17 season. Rafa Benitez has been linked with a return, but the amount of managers that the club have sacked in recent seasons, would surely give anyone pause for thought.

Granada are now a place ahead of Valencia in ninth, on goal difference. They had been in poor form too, without a victory in four (D2 L2), but got back to winning ways on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory at Alaves.

The veteran striker Roberto Soldado scored Granada's second goal, which was his third in the last five games. Soldado had his most prolific spell at Valencia and even though he is far from the player that he was during those days, he is still doing a useful job for Granada.

Valencia have more quality in their squad, but it's hard to see why they are favourites given their current form. Granada should avoid defeat here and backing them at [2.1] in the Draw No Bet market seems like a relatively low risk proposition.

Celta Vigo can recover from shock result

Celta Vigo [2.28] v Real Betis [3.4]; The Draw [3.5]
Thursday 4 July, 16:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Celta Vigo had been of good form of late and had created a nice buffer between themselves and the relegation zone. So to say that their 5-1 defeat at the hands of struggling Mallorca on Tuesday was a surprise, is a major understatement.

The fact that they remain favourites in this match, says much for how badly Real Betis have been doing. Betis have lost their last two games and are without a win from their last eight away matches (D3 L5). Another draw could be the value bet here at [3.5].

Hosts will avoid defeat

Valladolid [2.7] v Alaves [3.4]; The Draw [2.92]
Thursday 4 July, 18:30
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

You might be wondering why the price of the draw is so short here. The answer is Valladolid's recent form, with the hosts having drawn four of their last five games (L1).

Yet with Alaves having lost each of their last four, this could be a game where Valladolid get a much needed win. Again, this is a match where backing the home team in the Draw No Bet market, this time at [1.74], seems like a safe option.

Dan Fitch 2019/20 Season P/L

Staked: 696.00 pts
Returned: 672.62 pts
P/L: -23.38 pts

Recommended bets

Back Granada draw no bet against Valencia at [2.1]
Back Celta Vigo and Real Betis to draw at [3.5]
Back Valladolid draw no bet against Alaves at [1.74]

Spanish La Liga: Celta Vigo v Betis (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 July, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Celta Vigo
Betis
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Spanish La Liga: Valladolid v Alaves (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 July, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Valladolid
Alaves
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Spanish La Liga: Granada v Valencia (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 July, 9.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Granada
Valencia
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Dan Fitch,

More Spanish Football

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles