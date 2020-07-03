La Liga Betting: Granada can cause more problems for Valencia

Managerial change has not kickstarted Valencia

Valencia will be looking to end their poor run of form when they travel to Granada on Saturday.

Restarting the season on the fringes of the fight for Champions League places, Valencia have slid down to tenth and even Europa League qualification looks unlikely. The decision to sack Albert Celades and replace him with Voro last week, was clearly intended to kickstart Valencia's run in, but things did not go to plan on Wednesday night, when they lost 2-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Voro is likely to be a placeholder in the position, with this being his fifth spell as a caretaker manager at the club and having been permanent manager for a few months in the 2016-17 season. Rafa Benitez has been linked with a return, but the amount of managers that the club have sacked in recent seasons, would surely give anyone pause for thought.

Granada are now a place ahead of Valencia in ninth, on goal difference. They had been in poor form too, without a victory in four (D2 L2), but got back to winning ways on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory at Alaves.

The veteran striker Roberto Soldado scored Granada's second goal, which was his third in the last five games. Soldado had his most prolific spell at Valencia and even though he is far from the player that he was during those days, he is still doing a useful job for Granada.

Valencia have more quality in their squad, but it's hard to see why they are favourites given their current form. Granada should avoid defeat here and backing them at [2.1] in the Draw No Bet market seems like a relatively low risk proposition.

Celta Vigo can recover from shock result

Celta Vigo had been of good form of late and had created a nice buffer between themselves and the relegation zone. So to say that their 5-1 defeat at the hands of struggling Mallorca on Tuesday was a surprise, is a major understatement.

The fact that they remain favourites in this match, says much for how badly Real Betis have been doing. Betis have lost their last two games and are without a win from their last eight away matches (D3 L5). Another draw could be the value bet here at [3.5].

Hosts will avoid defeat

You might be wondering why the price of the draw is so short here. The answer is Valladolid's recent form, with the hosts having drawn four of their last five games (L1).

Yet with Alaves having lost each of their last four, this could be a game where Valladolid get a much needed win. Again, this is a match where backing the home team in the Draw No Bet market, this time at [1.74], seems like a safe option.