La Liga Betting: Getafe can make life tough for Barca

Valencia unbeaten at Mestella

Valencia [3.2] v Atletico Madrid [2.66]; The Draw [3.1]

Friday 14 February, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

There will be no love lost between these two Champions League qualification contenders, when they meet on Valentine's Day.

Valencia were beaten 3-0 at high-flying Getafe last weekend, but have every reason to be confident at home. The seventh placed side are unbeaten in La Liga matches at the Mestella Stadium this season, despite having already hosted five of the six teams that are above them (W1 D4).

Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid are the one remaining top six team that Valencia have still to face. They won 1-0 at Granada on Saturday, which ended a run of five matches without a victory (D2 L3). It was hardly a performance that inspired confidence in Atletico's ability to score goals, as they only managed to have two shots on target in the match.

It's really hard to see how Atletico can be favourites in this one. The best they can really hope for is a draw and with Valencia having finished level in the majority of their games against the sides above them, that result looks value at [3.1].

Barca still hot at home

Barcelona [1.47] v Getafe [8.2]; The Draw [4.8]

Saturday 15 February, 15:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Second-placed Barcelona host a team that no one would have expected to be third at this stage of the season, as Getafe visit the reigning La Liga champions.

Like Valencia, Barcelona's form has been rock solid at home, but erratic away. Their 0-0 draw with Real Madrid back in December is the only occasion this season that they've dropped points at the Camp Nou (P11 W10 D1).

It's unlikely that Getafe will be overawed though, at a time when they are on a four-game winning streak in which they have not conceded a goal. Their rise to third has been built upon their reliable defence, with only three teams having let in less goals this season.

Barcelona have to be favourites given their home record, but Getafe can surely frustrate them. A Barcelona win and under 2.5 goals is [3.8].

Celta Vigo travel to leaders after rare win

Real Madrid [1.3] v Celta Vigo [12.5]; The Draw [6.0]

Sunday 16 February, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

The La Liga leaders Real Madrid end the weekend action with their home match against Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

Unless Barcelona upset our prediction and win really heavily against Getafe, it's likely that Real will still be top by the time they kick off on Sunday. Regardless of Barcelona's result, they should certainly end the weekend as league leaders. Unbeaten in their last 14 La Liga games (W10 D4), Madrid have won each of their last five.

Celta Vigo pulled off a shock last Saturday when they scored a pair of late goals to defeat Sevilla 2-1. That puts them just outside the relegation zone in seventeenth, but they could easily get sucked back into the bottom three over the weekend. Celta Vigo have only won one league game away from home this season (P11 W1 D3 L7).

It would be a big surprise if Real Madrid didn't win this one with ease. They are [1.87] to win half-time/full-time.