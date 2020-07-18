La Liga Betting: Celta Vigo will avoid relegation

Atletico can continue home form

Atletico Madrid [2.0] v Real Sociedad [4.0]; The Draw [3.4]

Sunday 19 July, 20:00

Third placed Atletico Madrid host a Real Sociedad side that are desperately trying to hold on to sixth place.

If Sociedad stay in that position they will qualify for the Europa League, but they have a trio of teams trying to overtake them. Getafe, Valencia and Granada all go into the last day of the season with dreams of Europe and it is perhaps fortunate that Sociedad are in the Copa del Rey final and therefore have a qualification back up plan.

After a dreadful start post-lockdown, Sociedad's form has improved over the last five games (W2 D2 L1). Yet Atletico's form has been consistent ever since the season resumed (P10 W7 D3). They've won all four of their home games and as they will be keen to stay in third, odds of [2.0] for another home win look big.

Celta Vigo will sneak vital win

Espanyol [4.9] v Celta Vigo [1.74]; The Draw [3.7]

Sunday 19 July, 20:00

At the other end of the table Celta Vigo need a win to ensure that they stay ahead of Leganes and avoid relegation.

They are without a win in six (D3 L3), but you could argue that there is no one better for Celta Vigo to play in these circumstances than Espanyol right now. Already relegated and bottom of La Liga, Espanyol have lost each of their last eight games, albeit by narrow margins.

There's not much point backing Celta Vigo at such a short price, but there is value in backing them to win narrowly. In six of Espanyol's eight defeats there were less than three goals and you can back a Celta Vigo win and under 2.5 goals at [3.8].

Leganes hope they meet relaxed Real

Leganes [3.25] v Real Madrid [2.24]; The Draw [3.7]

Sunday 19 July, 20:00

While Celta Vigo face La Liga's bottom club, Leganes have the misfortune of taking on the newly crowned champions Real Madrid.

Yet the other way to look at it, is that there's been no better time to face Madrid all season. Their victory over Villarreal saw them win the title and now their minds will turn to the upcoming Champions League tie with Manchester City. It's likely that Zinedine Zidane will rotate his team somewhat, with the potential for key players to be rested.

Leganes are now unbeaten in four as they attempt a great escape (W3 D1). It's hard to back against Madrid at the moment though, so let's go for this being a competitive match in which the goals will flow, with over 2.5 at [1.9].

Sevilla good price against inconsistent Valencia

Sevilla [1.9] v Valencia [3.7]; The Draw [3.4]

Sunday 19 July, 20:00

Champions League qualifiers Sevilla have the chance to move up to third, while Valencia could go sixth and qualify for the Europa League.

Valencia have won two of their last three games, beating Espanyol on Thursday night. The worry for Valencia fans is that both of these victories came at home and their away record since La Liga returned is very poor, with Los Ches failing to win any of their five games on the road (D1 L4).

There have been no complaints about Sevilla's form, with the team unbeaten in ten (W5 D5). Sevilla are a decent price at [1.9] to win their third successive home match.