La Liga Betting: Battling Bilbao will hold Sevilla

Sevilla finding form, but Bilbao are tough to beat

Athletic Bilbao [3.2] v Sevilla [2.68]; The Draw [3.1]

Thursday 9 July, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Sevilla have built a nice cushion over their rivals for a Champions League place and they might be grateful of it, when they travel to Athletic Bilbao.

The hosts have been one of the more impressive sides in La Liga post-lockdown. They have only lost two of their seven matches since the season resumed (W3 D2) and those defeats came against Barcelona and Real Madrid. On both occasions, Bilbao made their more talented opponents work extremely hard for 1-0 victories, with Real Madrid relieved to come away with a win on Sunday, thanks to a Sergio Ramos penalty.

Sevilla have also impressed, although at times they will have caused frustration for their fans too. Unbeaten in their seven matches since the season resumed (W3 D4), there have been draws in matches against Levante and Valladolid, that they were expected to win.

Julen Lopetegui's team have won their last two matches though, beating Leganes last week and Eibar on Monday. Lucas Ocampos was the big hero against Eibar, scoring the decisive goal before having to go in goal himself, as a replacement for the injured Tomas Vaclik, after Sevilla had made all their substitutions. Ocampos made a vital save in injury time to deny the opposition an equaliser and bizarrely it was the Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic who fired in the shot, having come up for a corner.

These results have given Sevilla a six point lead over fifth placed Villarreal with only four games remaining. Sevilla should now secure the fourth spot which brings Champions League qualification, but they shouldn't expect a victory in this match.

Bilbao drew at home with Athletic Bilbao and it took late goals from Barcelona and Real Madrid to beat them. The draw at [3.1] should at least offer a trading opportunity.

Eibar can win relegation scrap

Eibar [2.58] v Leganes [3.25]; The Draw [3.2]

Thursday 9 July, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

This is a crucial match in the relegation fight, with 16th placed Eibar needing a win to further distance themselves from the bottom three and Leganes currently seven points from safety.

Leganes claimed a crucial win against Espanyol on Sunday to give themselves some hope, but Eibar have shown some decent from since the restart P7 W2 D2 L3) and with home advantage are worth backing in the Draw No Bet market at [1.77].

Mallorca too short against impressive Levante

Mallorca [2.08] v Levante [3.6]; The Draw [3.8]

Thursday 9 July, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Mallorca are also in danger of being relegated. Currently 18th in La Liga and six points from safety, they will not be short of motivation, but look short against a Levante side that have been in good form.

Since La Liga returned, only Atletico Madrid have beaten Levante in seven games (W2 D4). You can back Levante to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at a generous [1.84].