La Liga Betting: Back wins for Getafe and Valencia

Getafe are a team Granada must look to emulate

Granada [3.5] v Getafe [2.54]; The Draw [3.0]

Friday 12 June, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Getafe resume their quest to qualify for the Champions League and can move into the top four when they take on Granada on Friday evening.

Currently level on points with fourth placed Real Sociedad, they have done brilliantly to combine another challenge for Champions League qualification, with a Europa League campaign that saw Getafe knock Ajax out of the competition in February. If European commitments threatened to derail Getafe's domestic agenda, that is no longer an issue, but the club may still find themselves struggling to deal with a congested fixture list.

Jose Bordalas has got the absolute most out a squad that has its limits, both in terms of size and quality. It will be a big challenge for him to navigate his side through La Liga's newly hectic schedule, with many of the players he relies upon being veterans in their thirties.

Of course, fatigue will not be an issue when they meet Granada. Getafe and all they've achieved since winning promotion in the 2016-17 season, should act as something of an inspiration to Granada, who came up this season.

Currently ninth in La Liga, Granada got off to a great start, but had a bad run of form in winter, before recovering in 2020. They reached the semi-final of the Copa del Rey and are unbeaten in their last five outings (W3 D2).

As impressive as Granada have been this season, there looks to be value in Getafe's price of [2.54] to win. Their success this season has largely been built on winning the games that they're expected to, rather than pulling off big shocks and these odds are big enough to even play it safe in the Draw No Bet market at [1.69].

Los Ches will beat inconsistent opponents

Valencia [1.74] v Levante [4.9]; The Draw [4.2]

Friday 12 June, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Valencia are on the fringes of the race for a Champions League place, but can cut the gap on those above them if they can beat Levante, later on Friday night.

Currently seventh, Valencia have gradually recovered from a slow start to the season which saw their manager Marcelino sacked and replaced by Albert Celades. Their form in 2020 has been erratic. Not helped by Super Cup, Champions League and Copa del Rey commitments, Valencia's league form suffered.

They have only won one of their last five games in La Liga (D2 L2) and Valencia may have benefitted from a rest that has come out of tragic circumstances. A potential issue for them now that the season is returning behind closed doors, is how reliant they have been upon their home form. No one knows how home advantage could be affected in La Liga, but if it follows the same pattern as we've seen in Germany, where few home sides have won, then Valencia could have problems.

Levante could certainly do with a boost to their chances of winning on the road, which has held them back this season. At home they have beaten both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but their inconsistency is frustrating. Failing to win more than two games in a row this season, their victory over Real Madrid in February was promptly followed by a 3-0 defeat against relegation candidates Eibar.

Valencia won the reverse fixture 4-2 and the odds of a similar result are enticing. You can get a price of [3.2] for Valencia to win and both teams to score. Valencia have conceded in each of their previous eight games.