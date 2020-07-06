La Liga Betting: Atletico will beat struggling Celta Vigo

Valladolid will test Valencia

Valencia [1.9] v Real Valladolid [4.9]; The Draw [3.5]

Tuesday 7 July, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Valencia came close to ending their run of poor form at the weekend, only to concede a late goal.

Having gone behind away at Granada midway through the second-half of their match on Saturday, Valencia quickly hit back, scoring twice to take the lead. Manu Vallejo equalised, before Goncalo Guedes scored a great goal from long range.

Granada made it 2-2 from a free-kick in the 86th minute. Though Valencia will be disappointed to drop points after being ahead with very little time remaining, Granada are capable opponents and they should look at it as an encouraging away point gained.

Valladolid promise to offer a similarly tricky challenge. In seven games since the season restarted, Valladolid have only lost once (P7 W2 D4 L1).

On Saturday they ended a run of three successive draws with a 1-0 win against Alaves. It was another match that seemed set to end in a stalemate, until Joaquin Fernandez broke the deadlock in the 88th minute.

Valladolid's form suggests that Valencia are much too short, even if the hosts are now showing signs of life under their interim manager Voro. With Valencia conceding twice in each of their last three games, both teams to score looks a safe bet at [2.1]

Atletico a big price to claim victory

Celta Vigo [4.6] v Atletico Madrid [2.1]; The Draw [3.2]

Tuesday 7 July, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Atletico Madrid's fine form continued on Friday night, when they enjoyed a 3-0 win over Mallorca.

Two goals from Alvaro Morata and a late strike by Koke, won another three points for Atletico. They are now unbeaten in seven games post-lockdown (W5 D2) and don't have too much more to do, to guarantee Champions League qualification for next season.

The rise from sixth to third since the season resumed, has in large part been down to Diego Simeone's intelligent use of his squad. Blessed with more strength in depth than many of the teams around them, Atletico have rotated effectively, with Simeone switching round his strike duo on a game-to-game basis.

Atletico did Celta Vigo a favour by beating Mallorca, but they failed to make the most of it. Celta Vigo are currently 17th in La Liga and of the teams in the relegation zone, Mallorca are nearest to them.

Nolito's goal against Real Betis on Saturday seemed to have won the match for Celta Vigo, but the equaliser was conceded with eleven minutes remaining. The draw did at least extend Celta Vigo's lead over Mallorca to six points, which is a decent cushion with only four games of the season remaining.

Celta Vigo's need for points is acute and a surprise 5-1 defeat to Mallorca aside, their form is good. That has merely all served to increase the price of an Atletico win and with the visitors playing so well right now, [2.1] for an away victory is really good value.