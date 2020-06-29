To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Betting: Atletico can inflict another blow to Barca

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.
Will Diego Costa help Atletico Madrid to a good result when they travel to Barcelona?
Atletico Madrid have been in consistent form and Dan Fitch thinks they can avoid defeat when they visit Barcelona, as he examines Tuesday's La Liga matches...

"Atletico are now unbeaten in twelve matches across all competitions (W8 D4), which includes two matches against Liverpool, who they knocked out of the Champions League."

Back Atletico Madrid double chance against Barcelona at [1.98]

Atletico can deny Barcelona

Barcelona [1.92] v Atletico Madrid [4.3]; The Draw [3.6]
Tuesday 28 June, 21:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Spanish stadiums might be empty right now, but that hasn't resulted in an improvement in Barcelona's away form.

Successive away draws at Sevilla and then Celta Vigo, have seen Barcelona lose their lead at the top of La Liga and hand the initiative in the title race to Real Madrid. The latest draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday was particularly frustrating for Barca, as they twice gave away the lead.

Luis Suarez had given Barcelona a first-half lead, only for Fyodor Smolov to score shortly after the break. Another goal from Suarez looked to have won the game for the visitors, but a free-kick from Iago Ispas in the 88th minute brought the score back to 2-2. Celta Vigo could have even won the game, had Nolito been more accurate with a late chance.

The result means that Barcelona have only won six of their 16 away games in La Liga this season (D5 L5). What's kept them fighting for the title is their record at the Camp Nou, where they have won 15 of their 16 games, with Real Madrid the one side to have claimed a draw.

It's fair to say that Atletico Madrid are the strongest opposition that Barca have hosted since that El Clasico draw. Unbeaten in five since the season restarted (W4 D1), they have moved from sixth place up to third and now look assured of Champions League qualification.

Atletico are now unbeaten in twelve matches across all competitions (W8 D4), which includes two matches against Liverpool, who they knocked out of the Champions League. Based on current form, there is no reason to think that Atletico Madrid can't get a result here and they are [1.98] to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market.

In-form Celta Vigo will take further step to safety

Mallorca [3.7] v Celta Vigo [2.34]; The Draw [3.2]
Tuesday 28 June, 18:30
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

That surprise draw against Barcelona has seen Celta Vigo move eight points clear of the relegation zone, with Mallorca the closest of the bottom three in 18th place.

Celta Vigo are now unbeaten in four (W2 D2), with Barcelona the only team to have scored against them in that run. With Mallorca having not won any of their five matches since the season restarted (D1 L4), it's worth backing the away victory at [2.34].

Sevilla can finally seal win

Leganes [4.3] v Sevilla [2.12]; The Draw [3.2]
Tuesday 28 June, 20:00
Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Sevilla can't stop drawing. Four stalemates in a row has seen them slip down to fourth in La Liga, but they will surely view Leganes as an opponent that they can return to winning ways against.

Leganes are 19th in the table and without a win since the season resumed (P5 W3 D2). Seville's habit of drawing has seen their price to win swell to an attractive [2.12], which is worth taking a chance on.

Dan Fitch 2019/20 Season P/L

Staked: 670.00 pts
Returned: 648.66 pts
P/L: -21.34 pts

Recommended bets

Back Atletico Madrid double chance against Barcelona at [1.98]
Back Celta Vigo to beat Mallorca at [2.34]
Back Sevilla to beat Leganes at [2.12]

Dan Fitch,

