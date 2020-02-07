La Liga Betting: Real Madrid will bounce back from cup shock

Champions League challengers meet

Getafe [2.08] v Valencia [4.3]; The Draw [3.4]

Saturday 8 February, 15:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Getafe are now up to third in La Liga after winning 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao last weekend.

It was their third straight league win without conceding a single goal. Getafe just missed out on Champions League qualification last season when they finished fifth and are showing great consistency to be involved in the race again. It seems inevitable that their manager Jose Bordalas will attract the interest of bigger clubs before long.

Valencia were the team that finished just ahead of Getafe in fourth last season and after a slow start to the season, are back challenging for a Champions League place again. Currently fifth, they trail Sevilla and Getafe by just two points and have only lost one of their last eight games in La Liga (W5 D2).

With Valencia in good form, Getafe look a little short. One bet that seems generously price though is both teams to score at [2.18]. As good as the Getafe defence is, Valencia have scored in 20 consecutive games.

Madrid suffer cup surprise

Osasuna [6.4] v Real Madrid [1.57]; The Draw [4.6]

Sunday 9 February, 15:00

Live on LaLigaTV

Real Madrid remain top of La Liga by three points, but they suffered a setback this week when they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad.

Zinedine Zidane's team found themselves 3-0 and then 4-1 down before regaining some pride and bringing the score back to 4-3. Madrid fielded a strong team and will hope that the surprising home defeat doesn't impact upon their league form, with the side currently unbeaten in 13 La Liga games (W9 D4).

Osasuna were also knocked out of the cup by Real Sociedad and followed that defeat with a loss against Villarreal last weekend. The promoted side have had a good season back in Spain's top flight, but are now sliding down the table after a poor run of form that has seen them only win one of their last seven games (D3 L3).

With Osasuna going through a patch of poor form, you have to back Real Madrid to get back to winning ways. An away win and both teams to score is [3.2], with Osasuna scoring in eight of their last nine games.

Barca's poor season takes another blow

Real Betis [4.4] v Barcelona [1.88]; The Draw [4.0]

Sunday 9 February, 15:00

Live on LaLigaTV

Barcelona were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, as they lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.

Sergio Busquets scored an own goal in injury time to gift Bilbao a victory. It was a repeat of how Barcelona's season began, when Aritz Aduriz scored a last minute winner in the season opener for Bilbao and highlights how little progress has been made in the months that have passed, despite the club changing manager.

With Real Betis having not won in three games (D1 L2) and twelfth in La Liga, you might expect Barcelona to claim a valuable win, but they have been slipping up in these sort of games all season. Betis will surely be motivated as their former manager Quique Setien returns to the club for the first time since he took over at Barcelona.

It's a tough one to predict and in times of uncertainty at Barcelona it makes sense to place faith in their one constant. Back Lionel Messi to score at [1.8], which is a big price for a player that has scored 14 goals in 17 league games this season.