La Liga Betting: Getafe could frustrate Real Madrid

Bilbao defence will hold firm

Sevilla [1.69] v Athletic Bilbao [6.0]; The Draw [3.95]

Friday 3 January, 20:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

The La Liga season resumes on Friday night after the winter break and the big match of the day is Sevilla's clash with Athletic Bilbao.

Third placed Sevilla have the chance to cut the gap on Real Madrid and the leaders Barcelona. In their last match before the break they won 2-0 at Mallorca, ending a brief run of two matches without a win in the league (D1 L1).

Athletic Bilbao have also had a good opening half of the season. Currently seventh, they are only four points from the Champions League places, with their form largely based on the strength of their defence. Only Ateltico Madrid have conceded less than the twelve goals let in by Bilbao this season.

Their last two games have finished 0-0, which includes a goalless draw away at Real Madrid in their last outing. Under 2.5 goals looks likely to land at [1.75].

Getafe a tough nut to crack for Real Madrid

Getafe [4.6] v Real Madrid [1.88]; The Draw [3.8]

Saturday 4 January, 15:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Another match between two of the leading sides in La Liga takes place on Saturday, when sixth placed Getafe host a second placed Real Madrid side that are only two points behind Barcelona.

Getafe lost their last match away at Villarreal, but had been in very good form before that loss, winning six consecutive matches. Five of those wins saw them keep clean sheets, with Getafe being another team with a mean defence. Only three sides in La Liga have conceded less than Getafe's 17 goals.

That defence could make them difficult to break down for Real Madrid, as they were struggling to score goals before the Christmas break. Their last two games have finished 0-0, as they failed to beat Barcelona and then Athletic Bilbao.

This may well be another low scoring game though. A Real Madrid win and under 2.5 goals looks a big price at [5.5].

Barca will easily beat local rivals in crisis

Espanyol [7.0] v Barcelona [1.49]; The Draw [4.8]

Saturday 4 January, 20:00

Live on Premier Sports 2

The Saturday night La Liga action concludes with a local derby between Espanyol and Barcelona.

It comes at a time when the two rivals could not be any further apart in the La Liga table. Espanyol are rock bottom, while Barcelona are top of the league. This game sees the debut of Abelardo as Espanyol manager, after Pablo Machin was sacked just prior to Christmas. The decision was no surprise after a run of eight games without a win (D2 L6) and Abelardo become the third manager that Espanyol have had this season, which started with David Gallego in charge.

In contrast, Barcelona are unbeaten in ten (W7 D3).Their last outing saw them easily beat Deportivo Alaves at home, sending them two points clear at the top of La Liga.

It would therefore be a huge shock if Barcelona did not claim victory, even accounting for Espanyol possibly receiving a boost from the arrival of Abelardo. Barca are [2.2] to win half-time/full-time.